KuCoin Labs and OOFP Forge Partnership to Bolster Bitcoin Ecosystem

KuCoin Labs today announced a partnership with OOFP, a Bitcoin ecosystem project that specializes in offering value-added services for assets like inscriptions, runes, and NFTs.

OOFP combines a vault pool for mining with various strategies such as holding, staking, and DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to boost asset appreciation and growth. The project’s overall goal is to create a vibrant ecosystem within the Bitcoin network, where participants can reap the benefits of increased asset value.

“The strategic partnership between KuCoin Labs and OOFP aligns with our commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects. OOFP’s vision and technology have the potential to transform the way we interact with blockchain tools, and we’re thrilled to be part of this journey,” said Lou Yu, the head of KuCoin Labs.

Further to this, operating on the principle of fostering a thriving ecosystem for Bitcoin assets, OOFP provides value-added services and opportunities for asset appreciation. The aim is to attract and engage participants, thereby contributing to the overall development and success of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

With this strategic collaboration with KuCoin Labs, OOFP will be in a position to broaden its ecosystem partnerships with all Bitcoin assets, including BIIS and DOVI.

Moreover, the Bitcoin ecosystem has witnessed a surge in popularity, particularly with inscriptions, and has seen the emergence of various native protocols. KuCoin Labs’ partnership with OOFP aims to drive advancements within the BTC ecosystem, enhancing user experience and expanding access to blockchain technologies.

Recent Highs and Lows for KuCoin

Early this month, KuCoin Ventures — the investment arm of the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange, announced granting $20,000 to The Open Network (TON). The funds will benefit five TON-based mini-applications in payments and GameFi. This support extends to innovative projects, R&D, community-building and marketing, including initiatives like Future3 Campus and TON Bootcamp.

The grant emphasizes KuCoin’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in decentralized networks.

In the second week of December, KuCoin agreed to block users from New York and pay a total of $22 million to settle a lawsuit initiated by the state. The move aligns with New York’s regulatory efforts on digital asset companies.

The $22 million payment includes a $5.3 million fine to the state, along with the reimbursement of $16.7 million worth of cryptocurrency to 177,800 New York investors. The legal action arose earlier this year when KuCoin, based in Seychelles, was accused of failing to register with the state before facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.

As part of the settlement, KuCoin has committed to ceasing the trading of securities and commodities in New York.

