Binance Web3 Wallet Launches ‘Yield Plus’ And ‘Simple Yield’ Revenue Models To Provide Users With Additional DeFi Opportunities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Binance Web3 wallet introduced ‘Yield Plus’ to help users in maximizing APR in DeFi, and ‘Simple Yield’ for simplified interest earnings.

Self-custody wallet within the cryptocurrency exchange application Binance, Binance Web3 wallet introduced two new revenue models: “Yield Plus” and “Simple Yield.” These features aim to offer users additional avenues to explore decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities directly within the Earn section of the wallet.

Yield Plus is a new feature that highlights projects with potential airdrops or additional yield opportunities, providing users with access to projects that offer various levels of rewards. Initial participating projects include Eigenpie, Kamino Finance, Lista Dao, Marinade, Ondo Finance, Renzo, StakeStone, and SolBlaze.

In Simple Yield, users have the opportunity to earn an annual percentage rate (APR) on stablecoins and other tokens by supplying liquidity to lending protocols. Depending on the chosen protocol, users may receive both supply APR and distribution APR.

Launched in November last year, the Binance Web3 wallet acts as an intermediary between the Binance exchange and Web3, enabling user engagement with a range of blockchains, earning yield, trading tokens, and exploring decentralized applications (dApps). The wallet prioritizes security, employing multi-party computation (MPC) technology.

Introducing new ways to earn with #Binance Web3 Wallet!



Explore 'Yield Plus', which guides you in maximizing your APR in DeFi, or take advantage of 'Simple Yield' for easy interest earnings.



Get started ⤵️ — Binance Web3 | NFT | Inscriptions (@Web3WithBinance) May 20, 2024

Binance Web3 Wallet Enhances Features For Seamless Web3 Interaction

Since its inception, the wallet has consistently improved its features to facilitate easier user interaction with the Web3 environment. In January, it integrated numerous integrations and enhanced exchange functionalities, allowing users to directly exchange cryptocurrencies within the wallet interface. Now, it supports 29 decentralized exchanges (DEX) and 15 cross-chain bridges. Additionally, the wallet added support for opBNB and Linea networks in addition to the already integrated Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Sei. It has also incorporated 19 new dApps, including 1inch, Alpaca, BinaryX, BiSwap, Compound, Convex, Curve, CyberConnect, Dodo, and Frax Finance.

In February, the Binance Web3 wallet introduced the Inscriptions Marketplace and added support for ERC-404 tokens. Furthermore, it has expanded its network support to include Manta, ZetaChain, ZKFair, Metis, and Scroll.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson