The Open Art: An Evening Of Innovation And Expression To Take Place During Token2049 With Blum, TONX, And TON Society

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Open Art, hosted at the National Gallery Singapore, will offer exclusive insights from CoinGecko, Catizen, Google Cloud, and other participants.

The Open Art event, scheduled for September 19th, will take place at the National Gallery Singapore, a renowned museum known for its collection of modern art from Singapore and Southeast Asia. Organized by Blum, TONX, and TON Society, and co-hosted by CoinGecko, All At Once, TonBit, and Google Cloud, this event will be held during Token2049 Singapore, promising to be an evening where innovation and artistic expression come together.

“Innovation is at the core of TONX, and we’re excited to bring together visionary leaders at The Open Art who are shaping the future of Web3,” said Wego, Co-Founder of TONX, in a written statement. “Our mission is to create opportunities for builders to drive synergy, and hosting this event in the multicultural hub of Singapore perfectly aligns with that goal,” he added.

Event highlights feature a fireside chat with TM, co-founder of cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, and Dr. Awesome Doge, co-founder of SuperApp platform layer for developers TONX, providing unique insights into the evolving landscape of The Open Network (TON) blockchain. Additionally, the event will host a panel discussion with Catizen, Blum, TON, and TONX. Notably, Catizen, which quickly garnered over 34 million users in its initial months, is slated to release its token the day following this celebration.

Furthermore, participants will receive updates on the latest initiatives from The Open Art’s partners and sponsors, which encompass Catizen, IoTeX, Nubit, CloudMile, ForuAI, GGI, The Open Forest, OpenTorch, Tradoor, GSR, Yuliverse, Televerse, Beaverland, Orbiter Finance, Duckchain, Duckcoop, PrivateAI, TON Polling, MPost, MVL/TADA, Jambo, SNZ, Summer Ventures, TON Ventures, EVG, DFG, as well as JSquare.

The Open Art Event To Celebrate Freedom Of Expression

The timing and choice of venue are particularly relevant for the TON community, especially in light of recent discussions about the messaging application Telegram chief executive officer Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, sparking important conversations about the values of freedom of expression and its impact on global communities.

As the TON community advances in innovation and champions freedom of expression, The Open Art offers a notable chance to become a part of a night that is expected to inspire and resonate for months ahead.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson