TON Community Releases Form To Collect Validator Setup Data For Enhanced Network Performance

In Brief TON Community released the TON Validator Information Form to gather key information regarding validator setups.

Collective of enthusiasts supporting the growth of The Open Network (TON) blockchain, referred to as the TON Community, announced the release of the TON Validator Information Form. This form plays a vital role in enhancing the network’s performance and stability, particularly as the network prepares for anticipated increases in activity and demand.

The form gathers key information regarding validator setups. According to the TON Community, this data is crucial for optimizing the network. Validators are encouraged to complete the form, as it will assist the community in working together more effectively to enhance the network’s overall performance.

Over the past week, the TON blockchain has experienced two outages due to the high volume of transactions generated by the DOGS memecoin. The most recent block production issue occurred at 07:19 PM UTC yesterday. In response, TON developers requested that mainnet validators update and restart their nodes to resolve the problem. By 1:30 AM UTC, the TON Community channel on Telegram confirmed that the network issue had been successfully addressed.

Another outage lasting nearly seven hours occurred on Tuesday, which was similarly linked to the unusually high volume of transactions on the network, attributed to the recent airdrop event of the DOGS memecoin.

A prolonged halt in block production on a blockchain can raise concerns, as it may undermine network stability, create security risks, and lead to transaction delays. While such disruptions are infrequent, they can occur during periods of intense network activity.

The Telegram-based memecoin DOGS, which operates on the TON blockchain, has garnered considerable attention within the community following the announcement of plans to enhance the token’s functionality within the Telegram ecosystem. On Monday, DOGS initiated an airdrop event, distributing 81.5% of its fixed supply of 550 billion tokens to community members. In the previous week, DOGS reported that six million verified users had registered to participate in the airdrop.

