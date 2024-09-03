TON Accelerator Launches $2.5M Incubation Program TON:Acc To Propel Growth On Its Blockchain

In Brief TON Accelerator introduced TON:Acc, a new incubation program aimed at supporting promising startups that are developing on TON blockchain.

TON Accelerator introduced TON:Acc, a new incubation program aimed at supporting promising startups that are developing on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. Additionally, the program intends to integrate these projects into the expanding TON ecosystem.

In the first cohort, TON Ventures, a VC firm investing in the projects within the TON ecosystem, will choose five initiatives to secure investments of a maximum of $2.5 million each to aid them in expediting the development. Over the upcoming three months, the teams will also be provided with the necessary support, funding, and intellectual resources to advance from initial concepts to fully developed products.

Furthermore, TON Ventures is set to roll out the TON:Acc Portal, which will support ecosystem incubation. It is set to offer a range of tools created to enhance startup’ reach to resources and visibility, simultaneously providing investors with a pathway to explore emerging projects.

Prospective participants are already enabled to apply and gain access to acceleration programs, mentorship opportunities, and the network of partners associated with TON Ventures.

TON:Acc Launches Amidst TON Ecosystem Growth And Recent Network Challenges

TON functions as a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain. It uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol called “Catchain Consensus” to achieve network consensus, block generation, and transaction validation. This protocol is specifically designed for TON’s unique blockchain structure, including its sharding mechanism.

The introduction of TON:Acc is timely, as TON’s ecosystem has seen considerable development over the course of 2024. The total value locked (TVL) in TON increased from $13.5 million in January to over $350 million in September, according to data from DeFiLlama. Additionally, the number of users and daily active TON addresses has surpassed that of Ethereum. With access to the messaging application Telegram’s 950 million monthly active users, builders have benefited from developing on the TON platform.

However, the network has also encountered difficulties, including two outages on August 27th and 28th. These issues were attributed to excessive transaction volumes following the launch of the DOGS memecoin.

