News Report Technology
August 26, 2024

HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 26, 2024 at 8:12 am Updated: August 26, 2024 at 8:12 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 26, 2024 at 8:12 am

In Brief

HashKey Global to launch the Meowdrop with Catizen, distributing over 2 million HSK tokens to Catizen users beginning on August 29th.

HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced plans to launch the Meowdrop event in collaboration with the Telegram-based cryptocurrency game Catizen. As part of this initiative, the platform plans to distribute over 2 million HSK tokens to Catizen users beginning on August 29th.

HSK represents the platform’s token, built on the ERC-20 standard, created to incentivize contributors of the HashKey ecosystem and support the overall growth of the platform.

Eligible Catizen users will receive Meowdrop rewards based on their cumulative in-game purchase levels, as determined by a snapshot taken at 16:00 UTC on August 25th. Users who claim HSK tokens will also have the opportunity to share in a pool of over 100 million Fish Coins.

Catizen represents a popular play-to-earn game on messaging application Telegram in which users can generate in-game tokens by operating a virtual cat city. After its release in January 2024, the game has grown quickly, accumulating more than $10 million in in-game revenue. With more than 15 million users and 3.5 million daily active users (DAUs), it has emerged as one of the fastest-growing games on the platform.

It rewards players through simple interactions, such as pressing buttons on the screen. The main gameplay involves spinning a roulette wheel to define the reward that the user receives. Players have the option to win items like “Meow Boxes,” “Super Boxes,” or points, all of which contribute to their in-game assets.

The game entered its third phase of growth last month, introducing a mini-game center and outlining plans for a token airdrop, as well as the transition to a decentralized Catizen Ecosystem.

HashKey Group Partners With Catizen, Planning To Boost GameFi Growth  

As a prominent exchange under HashKey Group, HashKey Global offers licensed virtual asset trading services to individuals globally.

Recently, HashKey Group collaborated with Catizen, marking its initial foray into Web3 partnerships. As part of this collaboration, HashKey Group is set to offer regulatory guidance and technical support for blockchain infrastructure, along with other advisory services to Catizen and its associated offerings.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
