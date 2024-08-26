HashKey Global and Catizen Set To Reward Users With Over 2M HSK Tokens In Meowdrop

In Brief HashKey Global to launch the Meowdrop with Catizen, distributing over 2 million HSK tokens to Catizen users beginning on August 29th.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced plans to launch the Meowdrop event in collaboration with the Telegram-based cryptocurrency game Catizen. As part of this initiative, the platform plans to distribute over 2 million HSK tokens to Catizen users beginning on August 29th.

HSK represents the platform’s token, built on the ERC-20 standard, created to incentivize contributors of the HashKey ecosystem and support the overall growth of the platform.

Eligible Catizen users will receive Meowdrop rewards based on their cumulative in-game purchase levels, as determined by a snapshot taken at 16:00 UTC on August 25th. Users who claim HSK tokens will also have the opportunity to share in a pool of over 100 million Fish Coins.

Catizen represents a popular play-to-earn game on messaging application Telegram in which users can generate in-game tokens by operating a virtual cat city. After its release in January 2024, the game has grown quickly, accumulating more than $10 million in in-game revenue. With more than 15 million users and 3.5 million daily active users (DAUs), it has emerged as one of the fastest-growing games on the platform.

It rewards players through simple interactions, such as pressing buttons on the screen. The main gameplay involves spinning a roulette wheel to define the reward that the user receives. Players have the option to win items like “Meow Boxes,” “Super Boxes,” or points, all of which contribute to their in-game assets.

The game entered its third phase of growth last month, introducing a mini-game center and outlining plans for a token airdrop, as well as the transition to a decentralized Catizen Ecosystem.

HashKey Group Partners With Catizen, Planning To Boost GameFi Growth

As a prominent exchange under HashKey Group, HashKey Global offers licensed virtual asset trading services to individuals globally.

Recently, HashKey Group collaborated with Catizen, marking its initial foray into Web3 partnerships. As part of this collaboration, HashKey Group is set to offer regulatory guidance and technical support for blockchain infrastructure, along with other advisory services to Catizen and its associated offerings.

