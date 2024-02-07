Business News Report
February 07, 2024

Thailand Exempts VAT for Crypto Transactions to Grow as a Digital Asset Hub

by
Published: February 07, 2024 at 3:55 am Updated: February 07, 2024 at 3:56 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 07, 2024 at 3:55 am

In Brief

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has exempted digital asset transactions from VAT to encourage its broader use as an alternative financial tool.

Thailand Exempts Digital Asset Transactions from VAT, Positions Itself as a Digital Asset Hub

The Ministry of Finance in Thailand announced the exemption of value-added tax (VAT) on digital asset transactions as part of an initiative to position Thailand as an emerging digital asset hub. According to the secretary to the Thailand Finance Minister, Paopoom Rojanasakul, the authorities aim to encourage the use of digital assets as a novel alternative financing tool.

The Ministry of Finance has adjusted tax regulations by waiving the obligation to pay a 7% VAT on cryptocurrency and digital token trading income. The VAT exemption will take effect on January 1, 2024; this provision has no specified expiration date.

The transfer of digital investment tokens to a third party remains exempt from VAT, and this exemption has been in effect since May 14, 2023.

The VAT exemption on digital asset trading, previously limited to authorized digital asset exchanges, has been expanded to include brokers and dealers under the supervision of the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The authorities anticipate that these measures will contribute to the growth of the digital asset industry in Thailand and provide a necessary impetus to bolster the country’s digital economy in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, given Thailand’s emergence as a prominent jurisdiction for offshore digital asset investors, the newly implemented tax policies have the potential to offer significant support in further expanding the country’s digital asset market.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and SEC are amending the 2019 Securities and Exchange Act to enable digital investment tokens to share similarities with securities.

Thailand Elevates Global Crypto Landscape

Thailand’s significant position in Asia’s cryptocurrency landscape is influenced by its high adoption rates, growing volume of digital asset trading, favorable regulatory conditions, and aflourishing ecosystem of digital services.

According to the Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index, Thailand is tenth globally, indicating substantial cryptocurrency ownership and activity across centralized exchanges, P2P trading, and DeFi protocols. This enthusiasm is supported by Thailand’s monthly traffic to CoinMarketCap, which has reached 648,000, constituting 0.94% of all global visits, according to the HashKey report.

This significant interest in cryptocurrency is presumably a key factor contributing to the expansion of Thailand’s dynamic digital asset ecosystem.

Recently, cryptocurrency exchange Binance collaboratively launched Gulf Binance in Thailand with Gulf Innova, signaling Thailand’s growing significance in the global cryptocurrency landscape. Gulf Binance is designed to serve as both an exchange and brokerage, streamlining the buying and selling of digital assets with local currency pairings.

The new strategic initiative from the Ministry of Finance in Thailand is set to position the country as a burgeoning hub in the global digital asset landscape, further fostering growth and signaling increased prominence in the industry.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

XRPL Commons Partners with UNESCO’s ITEN to Advance Blockchain Research

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Digital Twins and VR Synergy is Transforming the Industrial Metaverse, says AVEVA’s Head of Research Simon Bennett

by Victor Dey
February 05, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

SEC Extends Deadline for Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF Decision

by Alisa Davidson
February 07, 2024

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

EIA Survey Triggers US Crypto Miner Debate Over Mandatory Energy Reporting

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
SEC Extends Deadline for Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF Decision
Business News Report
SEC Extends Deadline for Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF Decision
by Alisa Davidson
February 7, 2024
Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions
Business News Report
Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute
Markets News Report
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
EIA Survey Triggers US Crypto Miner Debate Over Mandatory Energy Reporting
Business News Report
EIA Survey Triggers US Crypto Miner Debate Over Mandatory Energy Reporting
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.