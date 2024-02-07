Thailand Exempts VAT for Crypto Transactions to Grow as a Digital Asset Hub

The Ministry of Finance in Thailand announced the exemption of value-added tax (VAT) on digital asset transactions as part of an initiative to position Thailand as an emerging digital asset hub. According to the secretary to the Thailand Finance Minister, Paopoom Rojanasakul, the authorities aim to encourage the use of digital assets as a novel alternative financing tool.

The Ministry of Finance has adjusted tax regulations by waiving the obligation to pay a 7% VAT on cryptocurrency and digital token trading income. The VAT exemption will take effect on January 1, 2024; this provision has no specified expiration date.

The transfer of digital investment tokens to a third party remains exempt from VAT, and this exemption has been in effect since May 14, 2023.

The VAT exemption on digital asset trading, previously limited to authorized digital asset exchanges, has been expanded to include brokers and dealers under the supervision of the Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The authorities anticipate that these measures will contribute to the growth of the digital asset industry in Thailand and provide a necessary impetus to bolster the country’s digital economy in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, given Thailand’s emergence as a prominent jurisdiction for offshore digital asset investors, the newly implemented tax policies have the potential to offer significant support in further expanding the country’s digital asset market.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance and SEC are amending the 2019 Securities and Exchange Act to enable digital investment tokens to share similarities with securities.

Thailand Elevates Global Crypto Landscape

Thailand’s significant position in Asia’s cryptocurrency landscape is influenced by its high adoption rates, growing volume of digital asset trading, favorable regulatory conditions, and aflourishing ecosystem of digital services.

According to the Chainalysis Crypto Adoption Index, Thailand is tenth globally, indicating substantial cryptocurrency ownership and activity across centralized exchanges, P2P trading, and DeFi protocols. This enthusiasm is supported by Thailand’s monthly traffic to CoinMarketCap, which has reached 648,000, constituting 0.94% of all global visits, according to the HashKey report.

This significant interest in cryptocurrency is presumably a key factor contributing to the expansion of Thailand’s dynamic digital asset ecosystem.

Recently, cryptocurrency exchange Binance collaboratively launched Gulf Binance in Thailand with Gulf Innova, signaling Thailand’s growing significance in the global cryptocurrency landscape. Gulf Binance is designed to serve as both an exchange and brokerage, streamlining the buying and selling of digital assets with local currency pairings.

The new strategic initiative from the Ministry of Finance in Thailand is set to position the country as a burgeoning hub in the global digital asset landscape, further fostering growth and signaling increased prominence in the industry.

