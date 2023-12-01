BC Technology’s OSL Partners Victory Securities for Hong Kong Retail Digital Asset Trading

Hong Kong-listed investment holding company BC Technology announced the expansion of its partnership between licensed virtual asset trading platform OSL Digital Securities and Victory Securities to the Hong Kong retail market.

Approved by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, the partnership will offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services to retail clients of Victory Securities through OSL’s platform.

This collaboration aims to serve as a gateway for investors entering the dynamic realm of digital assets, reflecting both companies’ continuous efforts to integrate traditional financial services with the digital asset market. The initiative will leverage OSL’s technological and regulatory expertise in conjunction with Victory Securities’ extensive client network, facilitating access for investors exploring digital assets.

Victory Securities is the first licensed corporation in Hong Kong approved by the SFC to extend virtual asset trading and consulting services to retail investors. Previous collaboration between OSL and Victory Securities was limited solely to professional investors.

Hong Kong’s Virtual Asset Sector is Growing

The virtual asset landscape in Hong Kong is undergoing rapid expansion, supported by the government’s proactive approach to nurturing a thriving environment for virtual assets in the city.

The SFC has introduced various regulatory rules and guidelines applicable to diverse virtual asset service providers. These provisions, inclusive of measures enabling retail investors to access SFC-regulated Virtual Asset Trading Platforms, are fostering numerous business opportunities and propelling sustained market growth in the virtual asset sector.

Recently, Interactive Brokers, one of the world’s largest brokerage firms, has also entered the crypto trading arena for retail clients in Hong Kong. Collaborating with OSL, this move allowed Interactive Brokers’ Hong Kong clientele to hold Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside traditional assets such as stocks, derivatives, commodities, forex, and others within their personal accounts.

