Sensos Raises $20M Funding to Ease Supply Chain Management with AI

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Sensos raised $20 million in Series A funding round to advance of its proactive AI-powered supply chain management solution.

Israeli startup Sensos, a spin-off of chip firm Sony Semiconductor Israel, announced that it has raised $20 million in funding to further develop its proactive supply chain management solution.

The Series A funding round was led by Magenta Venture Partners, with participation from JAL Ventures, Israel Cargo Logistics and Sumitomo Corporation.

“A significant portion of the investment will be directed towards expanding market presence through targeted sales and marketing initiatives, focus on research and development to refine the solution’s technological capabilities and address emerging challenges in the logistics space,” Aviv Castro, CEO of Sensos told Metaverse Post.

Founded in 2022, the startup offers a proactive supply chain management solution that combines environmentally friendly disposable cellular labels with an AI-based control tower.

Disposable cellular labels refer to labels or tags equipped with cellular (wireless) technology that can be attached to products or packages to transmit data to a centralized system or control tower.

“The labels continuously monitor item location, status, and condition using global cellular connectivity. The AI-powered control tower serves as the central hub for data processing and analysis. It aggregates data from various sources, including the cellular labels, the client’s ERP/WMS systems, and external data streams,” said Castro.

“Through advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the control tower identifies patterns, anomalies, and exceptions within the supply chain. This synergy generates insights including transit delays, route deviations, and temperature fluctuations. The control tower translates these insights into real-time actionable alerts for logistics teams, detailing issues and recommending mitigation strategies,” he added.

Sensos Solutions Drive Efficiency and Sustainability

The smart logistics industry currently faces challenges such as fragmented systems, poor data quality, and manual labor, resulting in supply chain inefficiencies and waste. Sensos aims to mitigate these issues by providing real-time actionable alerts and insights. Its solution allows logistic teams to collect and analyze data, providing valuable insights for various industries and use cases such as cold chain life-science products, consumer electronics, mission-critical shipments, and high-value goods.

Sensos is already collaborating with brands such as Bayer and DB Schenker.

Sharing customer success stories, Sensos CEO Aviv Castro told Metaverse Post that in the cold chain life-science sector, it collaborated with customers to optimize the transportation of sensitive pharmaceuticals. Moreover, the solution helped monitor temperature and other environmental factors in real-time, ensuring the integrity of the products throughout the supply chain, reducing spoilage, and enhancing compliance with regulatory requirements.

“In mission-critical shipments, such as those managed by DB Schenker, Sensos’ solution enabled proactive risk mitigation and real-time tracking. By leveraging AI to detect anomalies and predict potential disruptions, Sensos facilitated timely interventions, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of high-value goods,” Castro added.

According to Sensos, it integrates environmental impact reduction into its technology and operations, aligning with ESG regulations.

Castro said, “The solution optimizes supply chain operations, minimizing carbon emissions by reducing transportation and storage inefficiencies. Real-time monitoring of environmental factors like temperature and energy consumption further reduces resource waste.”

“The company promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices, ensuring compliance with ESG regulations,” he added.

It is essential to note that the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical pressures have accelerated the need for real-time actionable data in the supply chain and logistics industry. With solutions such as from Sensos, the need for proactive supply chain management solutions is high as they address critical challenges in the logistics industry. It aims to improve efficiency, reduce waste and meet environmental regulations.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv