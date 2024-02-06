News Report Technology
February 06, 2024

Cisco Adds Security and AI Capabilities to Strengthen Networking Portfolio

by
Published: February 06, 2024 at 5:50 am Updated: February 06, 2024 at 5:50 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 06, 2024 at 5:50 am

In Brief

Cisco launched a suite of offerings to bridge the gap between networking and security teams while leveraging AI.

Cisco Adds Security and AI Capabilities to Strengthen Networking Portfolio

Cisco Systems announced a suite of capabilities and technologies across its networking portfolio to strengthen networking and security infrastructure.

According to the announcement, this move aims to roll out a cohesive and integrated approach to managing and securing customer networks. Cisco’s offerings zero in on three priorities: security, automation and delivering a unified digital experience for end users, devices and applications to address the evolving landscape of network operations.

“The future of AI depends on the network and the future of the network depends on AI,” said Jonathan Davidson, EVP and GM of Cisco Networking. “With Cisco Networking Cloud, the data set that feeds this AI comes from over one billion endpoints. No other networking vendor has more or better intelligence to simplify and secure network operations at any scale for a better user experience.”

Key among the new offerings is a series of Cisco Secure Access integrations to bridge the gap between networking and security teams. These integrations provide a unified approach to managing networking and security, offering automated digital experience monitoring by leveraging insights from network, device, and application performance metrics.

Furthermore, Cisco introduces enhanced security posture reporting tailored for Operational Technology (OT) assets, catering specifically to the needs of industrial organizations. By providing comprehensive details on OT asset inventories, vulnerabilities, and cyber risks, Cisco equips these organizations with the tools to reduce their attack surface and bolster cybersecurity defenses proactively.

Cisco’s Aim to Facilitate AI and ML Deployments

On the operational front, Cisco unveils Cloud Monitoring for Catalyst Wireless, seamlessly empowering customers to oversee select Catalyst wireless devices through the Meraki dashboard. This addition provides customers with a comprehensive, cloud-managed view of their access networks, reinforcing Cisco’s commitment to simplifying network management.

Additionally, to advance hardware, Cisco introduced the Catalyst 9300-M Cloud-Managed Switch Models, a unified hardware architecture managed natively from the Meraki dashboard. This move represents a step towards achieving full cloud management for the Catalyst switching portfolio, further streamlining network operations.

Moreover, Cisco introduces technologies such as Cisco UCS X-Series Direct, designed to accelerate the adoption of AI by delivering scalable infrastructure at the edge to support a myriad of applications with minimal infrastructure requirements. The company expands its range of converged and hyper-converged validated designs, catering to diverse AI-driven enterprise use cases and facilitating seamless AI/ML deployments.

Cisco is working towards customer-centric solutions, propelling the networking and security landscape into a new era of efficiency, scalability, and enhanced user experiences.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Digital Twins and VR Synergy is Transforming the Industrial Metaverse, says AVEVA’s Head of Research Simon Bennett

by Victor Dey
February 05, 2024

FTX Initiates Sale of $1.4 Billion Worth Shares in Anthropic Amidst Bankruptcy

by Alisa Davidson
February 05, 2024

Victoria VR to Launch its Web3 Metaverse App for Apple Vision Pro in Q2 2024

by Kumar Gandharv
February 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Solana Mainnet-Beta Suffers Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Fix

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Google Faces US Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads Amidst Bitcoin ETF Campaign Support

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Former Terraform Labs Developer Testifies, Do Kwon Deliberately Misrepresented TerraUSD to Investors

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Solana Mainnet-Beta Suffers Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Fix
News Report Technology
Solana Mainnet-Beta Suffers Major Outage, Engineers Investigate Performance Fix
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
Google Faces US Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads Amidst Bitcoin ETF Campaign Support
Business News Report
Google Faces US Antitrust Trial Over Digital Ads Amidst Bitcoin ETF Campaign Support
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth
Markets News Report
Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
Former Terraform Labs Developer Testifies, Do Kwon Deliberately Misrepresented TerraUSD to Investors
Business News Report
Former Terraform Labs Developer Testifies, Do Kwon Deliberately Misrepresented TerraUSD to Investors
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.