Cisco Adds Security and AI Capabilities to Strengthen Networking Portfolio

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Cisco launched a suite of offerings to bridge the gap between networking and security teams while leveraging AI.

Cisco Systems announced a suite of capabilities and technologies across its networking portfolio to strengthen networking and security infrastructure.

According to the announcement, this move aims to roll out a cohesive and integrated approach to managing and securing customer networks. Cisco’s offerings zero in on three priorities: security, automation and delivering a unified digital experience for end users, devices and applications to address the evolving landscape of network operations.

“The future of AI depends on the network and the future of the network depends on AI,” said Jonathan Davidson, EVP and GM of Cisco Networking. “With Cisco Networking Cloud, the data set that feeds this AI comes from over one billion endpoints. No other networking vendor has more or better intelligence to simplify and secure network operations at any scale for a better user experience.”

Key among the new offerings is a series of Cisco Secure Access integrations to bridge the gap between networking and security teams. These integrations provide a unified approach to managing networking and security, offering automated digital experience monitoring by leveraging insights from network, device, and application performance metrics.

Furthermore, Cisco introduces enhanced security posture reporting tailored for Operational Technology (OT) assets, catering specifically to the needs of industrial organizations. By providing comprehensive details on OT asset inventories, vulnerabilities, and cyber risks, Cisco equips these organizations with the tools to reduce their attack surface and bolster cybersecurity defenses proactively.

Cisco’s Aim to Facilitate AI and ML Deployments

On the operational front, Cisco unveils Cloud Monitoring for Catalyst Wireless, seamlessly empowering customers to oversee select Catalyst wireless devices through the Meraki dashboard. This addition provides customers with a comprehensive, cloud-managed view of their access networks, reinforcing Cisco’s commitment to simplifying network management.

Additionally, to advance hardware, Cisco introduced the Catalyst 9300-M Cloud-Managed Switch Models, a unified hardware architecture managed natively from the Meraki dashboard. This move represents a step towards achieving full cloud management for the Catalyst switching portfolio, further streamlining network operations.

Moreover, Cisco introduces technologies such as Cisco UCS X-Series Direct, designed to accelerate the adoption of AI by delivering scalable infrastructure at the edge to support a myriad of applications with minimal infrastructure requirements. The company expands its range of converged and hyper-converged validated designs, catering to diverse AI-driven enterprise use cases and facilitating seamless AI/ML deployments.

Cisco is working towards customer-centric solutions, propelling the networking and security landscape into a new era of efficiency, scalability, and enhanced user experiences.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv