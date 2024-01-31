Hong Kong Initiates Investigation on Worldcoin Over Illegal Iris Data Collection
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Hong Kong’s PCPD executed searches at Worldcoin stores, alleging illegal personal data collection from its customers.
Hong Kong Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) initiated an investigation into the iris biometric cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin. The regulatory entity executed searches at various Worldcoin stores in Hong Kong, including those situated in Yau Ma Tei, Kwun Tong, Wan Chai, Cyberport, Central, and Causeway Bay, based on court warrants. The inquiry is focused on concerns about the potential illegal collection of customer information.
According to the PCPD, the operations of Worldcoin in Hong Kong raise concerns regarding potential serious risks to personal data privacy. The collection and processing of such data by organizations may lead to potential violations of the Personal Data Privacy Ordinance—a 1995 law issued to protect the privacy of individuals in relation to personal data.
The Hong Kong Commissioner’s Office has emphasized that the practice of collecting iris information from individuals for the purpose of obtaining registration identities may potentially violate the law. Consequently, the entity has urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from casually providing sensitive data.
Furthermore, individuals are advised to evaluate the legality of the data collected by organizations, taking into consideration factors such as the extent, purpose, use, retention period, and security measures associated with the collected data.
Despite the absence of any complaints received thus far, an investigation has been initiated proactively, according to Lu Difan, Senior Personal Data Officer of PCPD.
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has used its authority under the Privacy Ordinance to enter the aforementioned six premises. This action was executed with a court warrant to conduct investigations and request relevant parties to provide the necessary documents and information.
Worldcoin’s Global Expansion Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny
Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency and digital identity project initiated by Tools for Humanity (TFH) and co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in 2023.
The project’s primary objective is to tackle income inequality through its distinctive World ID feature, encompassing a three-part mission: the creation of a global unique digital identity, the establishment of a global currency (WLD token), and the development of an application that facilitates payments, purchases, and transfers using its token alongside other cryptocurrencies and traditional assets.
To verify the authenticity of individuals, Worldcoin employs Orb devices to scan people’s irises and collect the necessary data. Worldcoin has amassed a user base of 2 million during its beta phase and is currently expanding its operations to bring in more users.
However, at present, its token has no defined real-world use case.
The project has raised concerns among regulators and privacy advocates worldwide. These concerns arise from an alleged lack of transparency regarding the methods employed by the organization to collect people’s data as the aggregation of data from millions of individuals by a single company is perceived as a potential threat to data privacy.
Shortly after the introduction of Worldcoin token, it garnered attention and scrutiny from authorities in Kenya, Britain and Germany.
Recently, Worldcoin launched in Singapore after a temporary pause in India, alongside the conclusion of registration services in Brazil and France–the initiatives that were initially intended as limited previews, with plans for a more substantial rollout in 2024.
In light of the ongoing investigations into Worldcoin’s operations, PCPD is examining the project’s potential privacy risks, highlighting the importance of vigilance in sharing sensitive information for the public.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]More articles
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]