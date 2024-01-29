China Approves 14 LLMs and Enterprise Applications, Facilitating AI Adoption Across Industries

China approved the first batch of large language models (LLMs)–the technology employed in training ChatGPT and similar services–for this year. According to company announcements, including those from the manufacturing company of consumer electronics Xiaomi, AI research company Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology, and Beijing-based AI startup 01.AI, a total of 14 LLMs and enterprise applications have recently received approval from authorities for commercial use.

The approval aligns with the increasing involvement of domestic technology companies in promoting the broader utilization of AI across diverse industries.

The new batch includes several industry-specific LLMs, in contrast to the general AI models approved earlier, indicating the focus of AI development and regulation in mainland China on enhancing enterprise efficiency. The current count of government-approved LLMs and associated applications in China exceeds 40.

Chinese Government Greenlights AI Innovations

Multiple companies have obtained approval from the Chinese government for their LLMs earlier this month.

Startup Frontis.AI, established in 2021 by former JD.com senior vice-president Zhou Bowen, received approvals for its “Pinshang” and “Moxiaoxian” LLMs. These models aim to provide consumer product companies with industry insights and support for product and marketing innovation. According to the company, it anticipates delivering more customized services to its enterprise clients.

The industry-specific LLMs developed by cybersecurity firm ThreatBook and video solutions provider XinYi Tech have also been approved. ThreatBook’s XGPT AI model is noteworthy as the first LLM designed explicitly for internet security in China. The company emphasizes that its LLM can assist enterprises in obtaining timely and accurate analyses of potential security threats. Meanwhile, XinYi Tech’s LLM, a pioneering development in the domestic industry, is focused on AI-powered video-generating and processing tools. According to the firm, these tools are intended for application in areas such as advertising, education, media, and even e-commerce.

Among the noteworthy AI applications is an intelligent resume-polishing tool offered by the Chinese online recruitment platform Zhaopin. Chatbots developed by the e-commerce services firm Beijing Zhidemai Tech and the mobile-books-magazine-and-comics provider iReader Technology have also received approval.

AI Development Amidst Debate on Resource Allocation

Chinese companies have been actively pursuing the development of AI products, spurred by the global impact of OpenAI’s ChatGPT release.

However, the intense interest in LLMs within the country was criticized as “a significant waste of resources” by some of the industry leaders.

Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman, and chief executive of internet search and AI company Baidu, urged the government to advocate for increased initiatives in application development, aiming to introduce more services, such as ChatGPT, to the market. According to his words, as of October 2023, there were 238 LLMs in the country, most of which are still awaiting government approval.

The recent approvals follow the initial release of generative AI services to the public in August 2023. Last year, China also established a new government body, the China Electronic Standardisation Institute, tasked with overseeing the implementation of a national LLM standard.

China’s recent approval of a new batch of LLMs highlights its commitment to advancing AI, reflecting a push by domestic technology companies to promote AI adoption across various sectors.

