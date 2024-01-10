SEC Account Hacked: Fake Spot ETF Approval Tweet Rallies Bitcoin to $47,900

A fake tweet from the official Twitter account of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granting “approval for Bitcoin ETFs for listing on all registered national securities exchanges” emerged, sending a wave of joy among the crypto community.

Bitcoin experienced a notable surge, jumping by 2.5% to reach a new 19-month high of $47,900. This uptick occurred right after the official SEC account shared news on X. The announcement grabbed the attention of the global crypto market, leading to premature celebrations among crypto observers who deemed it a landmark decision.

But soon, the news turned out to be false. The SEC said Tuesday afternoon that any such announcement about Bitcoin ETF approval on social media was incorrect.

Gary Gensler, chairperson at the U.S. SEC tweeted stating, “The SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.”

The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) January 9, 2024

Twitter’s help center confirmed the unauthorized access. “We can confirm that the account SECGov was compromised and we have completed a preliminary investigation,” said X’s Safety account.

“Based on our investigation, the compromise was not due to any breach of X’s systems, but rather due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the SECGov account through a third party. We can also confirm that the account did not have two-factor authentication enabled at the time the account was compromised,” it added.

We can confirm that the account @SECGov was compromised and we have completed a preliminary investigation. Based on our investigation, the compromise was not due to any breach of X’s systems, but rather due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number… — Safety (@Safety) January 10, 2024

Bitcoin Rallies to a All-Time High, Then Drops

The false social media post led to a sudden surge in Bitcoin’s price, only to swiftly drop back down below the $46,000 mark. At the time of writing this post, Bitcoin is at $45,982.

Subsequently, it experienced a significant drop, plummeting nearly 6% to a low of $45,100 – when revealed that the SEC’s account had been compromised, and SEC Chair Gary Gensler explicitly refuted the earlier claims.

The SEC is anticipated to decide on Bitcoin ETFs today (January 10), marking a potential shift. Over twelve asset managers, with some submitting updated registration statements on Tuesday, have applied to establish these funds. The value of the leading cryptocurrency has seen a steady rise in recent months, fueled in part by increased optimism surrounding the potential approval of spot bitcoin ETFs.

Greesklive: The #SEC's false news spectacle about the #BitcoinETF approval has triggered substantial #Bitcoin price fluctuations. Most investors have realized that the #ETF's impact on BTC is restrained, further straining the already fragile market dynamics. Many are opting to… pic.twitter.com/eXLtMJDa1T — Marcel Knobloch aka Collin Brown (@CollinBrownXRP) January 10, 2024

Yesterday, investment management firms BlackRock and VanEck submitted amended S-1 Forms for their spot Bitcoin ETF applications to respond to final comments from the SEC. Similarly, on January 8, prominent investment firms including Valkyrie, Bitwise, Grayscale, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck and WisdomTree have officially filed updated Bitcoin ETF S-1 documents.

The market is buzzing in anticipation of US SEC’s green light to the first-ever “spot” Bitcoin ETF today on January 10, 2024, marking a historic decision day for the crypto realm.

