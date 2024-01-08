Valkyrie, Bitwise and Other Bitcoin Spot ETF Applicants Submit Updated S-1 Documents

Prominent investment firms including Valkyrie, Bitwise, Grayscale, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck and WisdomTree have officially filed updates for their Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) S-1 documents. These filings provide valuable insights into the fee structures proposed by each entity, shedding light on their competitive positioning in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

As reported on the official website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitwise has recently made revisions to its Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) S-1 document. The updated filing discloses a competitive ETF fee structure, with Bitwise setting the fee at 0.24%. Notably, during the initial 6 months, all sponsorship of the first $1 billion of trust assets is exempted, presenting a noteworthy incentive for potential investors.

Interestingly, American crypto index fund manager company Bitwise recently said in its report that “only 39% of advisors believe a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved in 2024.”

Additionally, Grayscale also submitted an updated version of its Bitcoin spot ETF S-3 application, with an ETF fee standard of 1.5%.

Valkyrie ETF as outlined in the submitted documents, is proposing a fee standard of 0.8%. In contrast, Invesco ETF is putting forth a slightly lower fee standard of 0.59%, and notably, the top 6 monthly fees are set to be waived. BlackRock’s ETF, if approved, is slated to impose fees of 0.20% for the initial 12 months, escalating to 0.30% once the fund surpasses the $50 billion mark.

Meanwhile, ARK 21Shares ETF is aiming for a fee structure of 0.25%, with the added incentive of being fee-free for the initial 6 months. The VanEck ETF, as per its filing, proposes a fee rate of 0.25%. These fee structures reflect the varied approaches taken by these investment firms to attract investors and position their Bitcoin spot ETFs competitively in the market.

Players Ready to Launch This Week Upon Bitcoin ETF Approval

It’s noteworthy that these submissions come in compliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) requirement for ETF issuers to submit S-1 amendments before 8 a.m. local time today, marking a crucial step in the regulatory process for these financial products.

The proposed fee structures, if approved, could play an important role in shaping the landscape of Bitcoin spot ETFs, impacting investor decisions and market dynamics in the coming months. The majority of the players are done with the last-minute filing.

As Metaverse Post reported previously that Grayscale, Ark Invest, Valkyrie and VanEck filed Form 8-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration enables issuers to trade on an exchange after product approval, indicating progress in the direction of a potential spot Bitcoin ETF.

Moreover, recent guidance from the SEC and several media reports suggests that there’s a strong chance they’ll approve it by January 10, 2024. However, it will be interesting to watch what holds for the ‘crypto sector’ this week.

