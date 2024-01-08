Markets News Report
January 08, 2024

Valkyrie, Bitwise and Other Bitcoin Spot ETF Applicants Submit Updated S-1 Documents

by
Published: January 08, 2024 at 10:00 am Updated: January 08, 2024 at 10:00 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 08, 2024 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Investment firms Valkyrie, Bitwise, Grayscale and others filed updated S-1 documents for their Bitcoin ETF spot.

Valkyrie, Bitwise and Other Bitcoin Spot ETF Applicants Submit S-1 Update Documents

Prominent investment firms including Valkyrie, Bitwise, Grayscale, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck and WisdomTree have officially filed updates for their Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) S-1 documents. These filings provide valuable insights into the fee structures proposed by each entity, shedding light on their competitive positioning in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

As reported on the official website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitwise has recently made revisions to its Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) S-1 document. The updated filing discloses a competitive ETF fee structure, with Bitwise setting the fee at 0.24%. Notably, during the initial 6 months, all sponsorship of the first $1 billion of trust assets is exempted, presenting a noteworthy incentive for potential investors.

Interestingly, American crypto index fund manager company Bitwise recently said in its report that “only 39% of advisors believe a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved in 2024.”

Additionally, Grayscale also submitted an updated version of its Bitcoin spot ETF S-3 application, with an ETF fee standard of 1.5%.

Valkyrie ETF as outlined in the submitted documents, is proposing a fee standard of 0.8%. In contrast, Invesco ETF is putting forth a slightly lower fee standard of 0.59%, and notably, the top 6 monthly fees are set to be waived. BlackRock’s ETF, if approved, is slated to impose fees of 0.20% for the initial 12 months, escalating to 0.30% once the fund surpasses the $50 billion mark.

Meanwhile, ARK 21Shares ETF is aiming for a fee structure of 0.25%, with the added incentive of being fee-free for the initial 6 months. The VanEck ETF, as per its filing, proposes a fee rate of 0.25%. These fee structures reflect the varied approaches taken by these investment firms to attract investors and position their Bitcoin spot ETFs competitively in the market.

Players Ready to Launch This Week Upon Bitcoin ETF Approval

It’s noteworthy that these submissions come in compliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) requirement for ETF issuers to submit S-1 amendments before 8 a.m. local time today, marking a crucial step in the regulatory process for these financial products.

The proposed fee structures, if approved, could play an important role in shaping the landscape of Bitcoin spot ETFs, impacting investor decisions and market dynamics in the coming months. The majority of the players are done with the last-minute filing.

As Metaverse Post reported previously that Grayscale, Ark Invest, Valkyrie and VanEck filed Form 8-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration enables issuers to trade on an exchange after product approval, indicating progress in the direction of a potential spot Bitcoin ETF.

Moreover, recent guidance from the SEC and several media reports suggests that there’s a strong chance they’ll approve it by January 10, 2024. However, it will be interesting to watch what holds for the ‘crypto sector’ this week.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

DOGE goes to Moon: Dogecoin Replica Aboards United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket

by Victor Dey
January 08, 2024

AI Visionary Andrew Ng Backs OpenAI and Microsoft in Copyright Lawsuit with New York Times

by Kumar Gandharv
January 08, 2024

MUA DAO Accelerates Web3 Metaverse Adoption with Impactful Web2 Collaborations

by Kumar Gandharv
January 05, 2024

‘Bitcoin’s Rally Will Continue, Investors Need to Stay for the Long Run,’ says CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OpenAI’s ChatGPT May Soon Become Android Phones’ Default Digital Assistant Replacing Google

by Victor Dey
January 08, 2024

Japan’s E-Commerce Platform Mercari Will Accept Bitcoin as Payments from June 2024

by Kumar Gandharv
January 08, 2024

DOGE goes to Moon: Dogecoin Replica Aboards United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket

by Victor Dey
January 08, 2024

Freechat Secures $80 Million Funding to Expand Web3 Features

by Kumar Gandharv
January 08, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
OpenAI’s ChatGPT May Soon Become Android Phones’ Default Digital Assistant Replacing Google
News Report Software
OpenAI’s ChatGPT May Soon Become Android Phones’ Default Digital Assistant Replacing Google
by Victor Dey
January 8, 2024
Japan’s E-Commerce Platform Mercari Will Accept Bitcoin as Payments from June 2024
Markets News Report
Japan’s E-Commerce Platform Mercari Will Accept Bitcoin as Payments from June 2024
by Kumar Gandharv
January 8, 2024
DOGE goes to Moon: Dogecoin Replica Aboards United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket
Markets News Report
DOGE goes to Moon: Dogecoin Replica Aboards United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket
by Victor Dey
January 8, 2024
Freechat Secures $80 Million Funding to Expand Web3 Features
Business News Report
Freechat Secures $80 Million Funding to Expand Web3 Features
by Kumar Gandharv
January 8, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.