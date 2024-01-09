Spot Bitcoin ETF Progress: BlackRock and VanEck Swiftly Amend S-1 Forms Following SEC Feedback

BlackRock and VanEck submitted amended S-1 Forms for their spot Bitcoin ETF applications in response to final comments from the US SEC.

Investment management firms BlackRock and VanEck submitted amended S-1 Forms for their spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) applications to respond to final comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The forms filed today reveal minor adjustments, incorporating language addressing potential insolvency of an authorized participant or Bitcoin trading counterparty, and emphasize potential conflicts of interest. Additionally, warnings have been included for potential investors regarding scenarios of impaired liquidity.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that both parties were interested in corrections being made fast:

BlackRock just re-filed their S-1 based on last min comments given yesterday. Hard to tell what has changed at first glance, but imp thing is that the unheard of 24hr turnaround time bt filing, comments and re-filing tells us all parties aiming to get this show on road pronto. pic.twitter.com/61cPtGJ4Oy — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 9, 2024

Moving forward, these issuers await SEC approval for their 19b-4 forms and for their S-1 filings to become effective. Trading will be able to commence the day after these processes have been completed.

Asset managers amend S-1 Forms

The SEC issued comments to certain prospective issuers yesterday, following the submission of their latest forms. These comments focused on minor details and weren’t anticipated to cause delays in the applications.

The amended S-1 forms submitted on Monday also provided final details. Multiple providers, including Valkyrie, Bitwise, Grayscale, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck, and WisdomTree, offered insights into the proposed fee structures by each entity, offering a clearer understanding of their competitive positioning in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

Some companies introduced zero fees for a limited time, with Bitwise offering the lowest fixed fee of 0.24%. ARK 21Shares is closely behind, aiming for a fee structure of 0.25%, and BlackRock proposing a fee structure of 0.3%.

With fast responses and updated filings, BlackRock and VanEck are accelerating document submissions to facilitate the SEC processing them ahead of the spot Bitcoin ETF approval deadline.

