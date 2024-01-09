Business News Report
January 09, 2024

Spot Bitcoin ETF Progress: BlackRock and VanEck Swiftly Amend S-1 Forms Following SEC Feedback

by
Published: January 09, 2024 at 9:55 am Updated: January 09, 2024 at 10:37 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 09, 2024 at 9:55 am

In Brief

BlackRock and VanEck submitted amended S-1 Forms for their spot Bitcoin ETF applications in response to final comments from the US SEC.

BlackRock and VanEck address SEC comments, amending S-1 Forms for Spot Bitcoin ETFs in a swift move

Investment management firms BlackRock and VanEck submitted amended S-1 Forms for their spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) applications to respond to final comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The forms filed today reveal minor adjustments, incorporating language addressing potential insolvency of an authorized participant or Bitcoin trading counterparty, and emphasize potential conflicts of interest. Additionally, warnings have been included for potential investors regarding scenarios of impaired liquidity.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, noted on X (formerly Twitter) that both parties were interested in corrections being made fast: 

Moving forward, these issuers await SEC approval for their 19b-4 forms and for their S-1 filings to become effective. Trading will be able to commence the day after these processes have been completed.

Asset managers amend  S-1 Forms

The SEC issued comments to certain prospective issuers yesterday, following the submission of their latest forms. These comments focused on minor details and weren’t anticipated to cause delays in the applications.

The amended S-1 forms submitted on Monday also provided final details. Multiple providers, including Valkyrie, Bitwise, Grayscale, Invesco, BlackRock, ARK 21Shares, VanEck, and WisdomTree, offered insights into the proposed fee structures by each entity, offering a clearer understanding of their competitive positioning in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

Some companies introduced zero fees for a limited time, with Bitwise offering the lowest fixed fee of 0.24%. ARK 21Shares is closely behind, aiming for a fee structure of 0.25%, and BlackRock proposing a fee structure of 0.3%.

With fast responses and updated filings, BlackRock and VanEck are accelerating document submissions to facilitate the SEC processing them ahead of the spot Bitcoin ETF approval deadline.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

DOGE goes to Moon: Dogecoin Replica Aboards United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket

by Victor Dey
January 08, 2024

AI Visionary Andrew Ng Backs OpenAI and Microsoft in Copyright Lawsuit with New York Times

by Kumar Gandharv
January 08, 2024

MUA DAO Accelerates Web3 Metaverse Adoption with Impactful Web2 Collaborations

by Kumar Gandharv
January 05, 2024

‘Bitcoin’s Rally Will Continue, Investors Need to Stay for the Long Run,’ says CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

WEMIX Announces Discontinuation of WENIX Token Minting Rewards Per Block

by Kumar Gandharv
January 09, 2024

Orbit Chain Warns Hackers of Legal Action, Negotiation Deadline Set for January 11

by Kumar Gandharv
January 09, 2024

Ritsumeikan University Researchers Develop AI Network to Enhance Autonomous Vehicle Safety

by Kumar Gandharv
January 09, 2024

NVIDIA Announces GPUs, Tools and Services to Ease Generative AI Workloads

by Kumar Gandharv
January 09, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
WEMIX Announces Discontinuation of WENIX Token Minting Rewards Per Block
Business News Report
WEMIX Announces Discontinuation of WENIX Token Minting Rewards Per Block
by Kumar Gandharv
January 9, 2024
Orbit Chain Warns Hackers of Legal Action, Negotiation Deadline Set for January 11
News Report Technology
Orbit Chain Warns Hackers of Legal Action, Negotiation Deadline Set for January 11
by Kumar Gandharv
January 9, 2024
Ritsumeikan University Researchers Develop AI Network to Enhance Autonomous Vehicle Safety
News Report Technology
Ritsumeikan University Researchers Develop AI Network to Enhance Autonomous Vehicle Safety
by Kumar Gandharv
January 9, 2024
NVIDIA Announces GPUs, Tools and Services to Ease Generative AI Workloads
News Report Technology
NVIDIA Announces GPUs, Tools and Services to Ease Generative AI Workloads
by Kumar Gandharv
January 9, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.