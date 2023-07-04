Record-Low Crypto VC Funding in June: Infrastructure Emerges as Favored Investment Destination

News Report Business Markets
by
Published: Jul 04, 2023 at 1:17 pm Updated: Jul 04, 2023 at 1:19 pm
by Karolina Gaszcz
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

VC funding into the crypto space hit a record low in June with $520.1 million raised.

Infrastructure has emerged as the leading investment destination for VCs with over $210 million raised in June.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Amidst the crypto market’s struggle to sustain bullish momentum, venture capital funding in the crypto space reached an all-time low in June, raising $520.1 million across 84 funding rounds, according to RootData. This is a decrease of 23.11% compared to the month of May. 

In February, the crypto fundraising landscape reached its peak this year, with a total of $947 million raised through 123 funding rounds. However, since then, there has been a consistent decline in fundraising activities within the crypto industry.

Published: 4 July 2023, 1:17 pm Updated: 04 Jul 2023, 1:19 pm
Karolina Gaszcz
Edited and fact-checked

While funding amount has declined across all categories in the crypto space, RootData shows that infrastructure has emerged as the leading investment destination for VCs with over $210 million raised across 26 rounds in June. 

In the last 30 days, decentralised machine learning compute protocol Gensyn, Mythical Games, One Trading, and Galaxy Finance are amongst the top 10 companies that have raised the most funds in Series A, B, and C1 rounds. Gensyn led with $43 million raised in Series A as VCs seek to capitalize on machine learning and cloud infrastructure amidst the AI frenzy. Notably, Thai cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub raised $17.8 million at a valuation of $193 million.

Investment in CeFi projects saw the largest decline over the past six months, going from $369 million in December to $101 million in June. The gaming and DeFi sectors also saw a steady decline in funds raised. 

Unsurprisingly, the NFT space has been seeing the lowest amount of funding since Oct 2022 with $12.3 million across 8 rounds in June. This reflects a wider cooldown in the NFT market as the floor price of blue-chip projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club plummeted to a 20-month low of under 30 ETH on Sunday. Last week, Azuki parent company Chiru Labs, saw the floor price of its new collection, Elementals, dip below issue price within 24 hours after launching.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Cindy Tan

Cindy is a journalist at Metaverse Post, covering topics related to web3, NFT, metaverse and AI, with a focus on interviews with Web3 industry players. She has spoken to over 30 C-level execs and counting, bringing their valuable insights to readers. Originally from Singapore, Cindy is now based in Tbilisi, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from the University of South Australia and has a decade of experience in journalism and writing.Get in touch with her via [email protected] with press pitches, announcements and interview opportunities.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
AI and Smartwatches Can Detect Parkinson’s Disease Early
News Report Technology
AI and Smartwatches Can Detect Parkinson’s Disease Early
by Damir Yalalov July 6, 2023
New ChatGPT Bot Fights Phone Scammers in a Unique Way
News Report Technology
New ChatGPT Bot Fights Phone Scammers in a Unique Way
by Damir Yalalov July 6, 2023
A Game-Changing Blend of Fitness, Gaming, and Blockchain. Enter Sweat Economy
Press Releases Business
A Game-Changing Blend of Fitness, Gaming, and Blockchain. Enter Sweat Economy
by Gregory Pudovsky July 5, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
AI and Smartwatches Can Detect Parkinson’s Disease Early
AI and Smartwatches Can Detect Parkinson’s Disease Early
July 6, 2023
New ChatGPT Bot Fights Phone Scammers in a Unique Way
New ChatGPT Bot Fights Phone Scammers in a Unique Way
July 6, 2023
Global Millennial Capital Launches Web3 Investment Program to Support Early-Stage Startups
Global Millennial Capital Launches Web3 Investment Program to Support Early-Stage Startups
July 5, 2023
Peckshield Reports Over $2 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen in June, Half Sold in a Matter of Hours
Peckshield Reports Over $2 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen in June, Half Sold in a Matter of Hours
July 5, 2023
UAE’s Favorite Coffee House Introduces ‘Phygital Eatables’ to Reward Customers
UAE’s Favorite Coffee House Introduces ‘Phygital Eatables’ to Reward Customers
July 5, 2023
👓 Most Read
Developers Unveil a New GPT-4-Based Method for Self-Assessing LLMs, Achieving 80% Agreement with Human Evaluations
Developers Unveil a New GPT-4-Based Method for Self-Assessing LLMs, Achieving 80% Agreement with Human Evaluations
July 4, 2023
Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Rollup Report Highlights Competitive Landscape of L2 Solutions on Ethereum
Cryptomeria Capital’s ZK Rollup Report Highlights Competitive Landscape of L2 Solutions on Ethereum
July 3, 2023
Apple Launches VisionOS SDK, Empowering Developers for the Future of VR/AR
Apple Launches VisionOS SDK, Empowering Developers for the Future of VR/AR
June 30, 2023
Autonomous AI Research Platform “Data-to-Paper” Demonstrates Potential of ChatGPT in Scientific Analysis
Autonomous AI Research Platform “Data-to-Paper” Demonstrates Potential of ChatGPT in Scientific Analysis
June 29, 2023
Microsoft President Brad Smith Sheds Light on AI Governance in Europe
Microsoft President Brad Smith Sheds Light on AI Governance in Europe
June 29, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022