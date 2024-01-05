Business News Report
January 05, 2024

Perplexity AI Raises $73.6M Funding to Develop AI-Integrated Search Engine

by
Published: January 05, 2024 at 2:45 am Updated: January 05, 2024 at 2:45 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 05, 2024 at 2:45 am

In Brief

Perplexity AI raised $73.6 million to expand its workforce and advance product development.

Perplexity AI Raises $73.6M Funding to Develop AI-Integrated Search Engine

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Perplexity AI concluded a $73.6 million Series B funding round, led by IVP, NEA, Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, Databricks and Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Nvidia and Jeff Bezos through the Bezos Adventure Fund. The company plans to use the new funding to expand its workforce, aiming for 60 employees by year-end, and to advance product development.

Perplexity’s search tools will facilitate users in obtaining immediate responses to queries with accompanying sources and citations. The system is driven by a diverse range of large language models (LLMs), capable of summarizing and generating information, encompassing models from OpenAI to Meta’s open-source model, Llama.

Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity provides a chatbot-like interface enabling users to pose questions in natural language. The platform’s AI responds with a summary containing source citations, primarily from websites and articles. Users have the option to pose follow-up questions, allowing for a more in-depth exploration of a specific topic.

Established in 2019, the San Francisco-based startup was founded by chief executive officer Aravind Srinivas, who previously interned at DeepMind, Google, and OpenAI, later serving as a research scientist at OpenAI. Perplexity’s chief technology officer, Denis Yarats, has a background in working with Facebook and Microsoft.

Perplexity has now raised a total of $100 million in funding to date. The latest financing round has brought the company’s valuation to $520 million.

AI-Integrated Search Engines are Reshaping Information Landscape

Within the dynamic realm of technology, the integration of AI into search engines has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping how information is sought and accessed. Technology companies utilize AI to improve the precision, relevance, and overall user experience of search engines.

Perplexity AI reported serving over 500 million queries in 2023 with a modest marketing expenditure. In December, its website and mobile web witnessed 45 million visits, an increase from the 2.2 million recorded when the service debuted in December 2022.

Microsoft, as the supporter of OpenAI, has also undertaken AI integration into its Bing search engine over the past year. However, it struggled to take major market share from Google’s, who is dominating the market.

In addition to the well-known contenders, the emerging search engine startup You.com also provides comparable AI-driven summarization and source-citing tools. These tools are optionally powered by GPT-4, offering users an advanced experience in information search.

The Perplexity AI recent success in a new funding round marks a significant milestone for the startup, highlighting its leading position in continued evolution and innovation in the field of AI-integrated search engines. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

‘Bitcoin’s Rally Will Continue, Investors Need to Stay for the Long Run,’ says CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024

Bitcoin ETF Outlook: SEC Approval Incoming or Rejection by January 10?

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024

Robin AI Raises $26 Million from Singapore’s Temasek for Asia Pacific Expansion

by Kumar Gandharv
January 03, 2024

Bitcoin Surges Past $45,000 as ETF Speculation Fuels Positive Market Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
January 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape

by Alisa Davidson
January 04, 2024

Game-Changer: Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Gaming Landscape

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024

Solana Foundation Announces Expansion to Brazil with a $10 Million Web3 Investment

by Alisa Davidson
January 04, 2024

Bitcoin ETF Outlook: SEC Approval Incoming or Rejection by January 10?

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape
Business News Report
Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape
by Alisa Davidson
January 4, 2024
Game-Changer: Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Gaming Landscape
News Report Technology
Game-Changer: Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping the Gaming Landscape
by Kumar Gandharv
January 4, 2024
Solana Foundation Announces Expansion to Brazil with a $10 Million Web3 Investment
Business News Report
Solana Foundation Announces Expansion to Brazil with a $10 Million Web3 Investment
by Alisa Davidson
January 4, 2024
Bitcoin ETF Outlook: SEC Approval Incoming or Rejection by January 10?
Markets News Report
Bitcoin ETF Outlook: SEC Approval Incoming or Rejection by January 10?
by Kumar Gandharv
January 4, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.