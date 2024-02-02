Pattern Integrity Films Shifts to Theta Network to Expand Film3 Presence

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Pattern Integrity Films transitioned from GameStop NFT Market to Theta Network for NFT project expansion and decentralized film distribution.

Pattern Integrity Films, a two-time Webby award-nominated indie film studio, announced its transition from the GameStop NFT Marketplace to ThetaDrop and Theta Web3 Theatre.

The move comes as GameStop recently announced the closure of its NFT marketplace. This decision was communicated through an official statement on the platform citing “the continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space” as the primary reason behind this move.

Pattern Integrity’s transition opens new opportunities for the company to expand its reach and engage with a larger audience through Theta Network‘s technology. Theta’s Web3 Theatre product and patented digital video rights management will provide the studio with unprecedented opportunities to showcase its unique content to a global audience.

“Theta Network offers a specialized blockchain tailored for media and entertainment, and its focus on community engagement is unparalleled. This shift allows us to utilize Theta’s digital rights management technology and leverage Theta Theatre for film distribution, significantly enhancing our film distribution capabilities,” Kristen Kingsbury, filmmaker at Pattern Integrity Films told Metaverse Post.

Kingsbury added that Theta’s digital video rights management addresses the complex challenges it faces in rights management in a decentralized environment and Web3 content protection, allowing more focus on creating unique, engaging content for its audience.

Pattern Integrity Films has succeeded with its NFT collections on the GameStop NFT Marketplace, particularly with “The Pigs of Film3” and “The JPiGS of Production” collections. These collections feature limited-edition NFTs and immersive experiences related to film production.

Holders of Pattern Integrity Films’ NFTs are rewarded with credits in the studio’s docuseries, “PROCESS,” which follows the creative journeys of individuals in various industries. The series features notable figures such as Raiden Gorby and Bootie Brown.

Pattern Integrity Films Strengthens Film3 Position with Theta Network

With the official closure of GameStop NFT Marketplace on February 2, 2024 – Pattern Integrity Films is now exploring new horizons with the Theta Network. This move opens possibilities for more innovative NFT collections and collaborations and solidifies its position in the Film3 industry.

“We were already considering a move to Theta Network, which is the hub for anything related to Web3 and cinema. Theta’s ability to work cross-chain is a big plus – it means our transition was smooth and didn’t slow us down. More importantly, partnering with Theta Network will help us reach a wider audience in the emerging Web3 media and entertainment world,” said Pattern Integrity Films’ Kristen Kingsbury.

“We see this move as a pivotal step in expanding our Film3 ventures, tapping into Theta’s extensive network to bring our unique cinematic experiences to more people.”

Over the years, Theta Labs’ has collaborated with the leaders in the new generation of the entertainment industry, including The Squad, Bingeable, Toonstar and CYKO KO.

Andrea Berry, head of business development at Theta Labs told Metaverse Post, “One of our proudest initiatives was the Metacannes Film3 festival, a unique event organized and led by The Squad and Theta Labs during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. It brought this exciting innovation to the forefront at one of the most prestigious events in the film world.”

“This festival truly showcased the openness and collaborative spirit of the Web3 industry, uniting creative minds from all corners of the globe.”

Additionally, the studio is collaborating with Bootie Brown and Will Smillie on a new media project, leveraging Theta’s technology and network. Further, exclusive passes granting film credits and token-gated access to Theta Web3 Theatre are planned for the community.

Talking about their partnership, Berry said the partnership is a vital part of their mission to bring the Film3 experience to a broader audience.

“Our primary goal has always been to support creators and give them a platform to showcase their incredible work,” she added. “Theta is gearing up to unlock more Film3 opportunities shortly, and while we can’t share the details just yet, expect more initiatives that will further enrich the Film3 landscape and its community.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv