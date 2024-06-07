Tellor Initiates Audit Of Tellor Layer’s Code To Verify Security And Reliability

In Brief The audit will pave the way for major overhaul of the Tellor protocol from an EVM and smart contract-based system to oracle-specific Layer 1.

Decentralized oracle protocol Tellor announced plans for auditing its Oracle Layer 1 blockchain, Tellor Layer. This forthcoming audit aims to assess the security and reliability of the Tellor Layer, transforming it from an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and smart contract-based system to an autonomous oracle-specific Layer 1 network.

During the security audit, experts will scrutinize Tellor’s code to detect and address any possible vulnerabilities that may exist. This process aims to guarantee that the system functions as designed and upholds robust security standards.

To facilitate the audit, Tellor will work with Zellic, a security firm known for its expertise in auditing blockchain and smart contracts. Zellic has previously audited LayerZero, Solana, Berachain, and other prominent projects, bringing valuable experience to the table.

The project prioritizes security and the stability of its protocol and network. To ensure robustness, it has already undergone multiple audit checks conducted by cryptocurrency auditing firm CertiK, which conducted Tellor audits on three fronts: Tellor Core, Tellor V2, and TellorX. In all the cases, CertiK concluded that the protocol exhibits no critical vulnerabilities or security concerns.

What Is Tellor?

Tellor functions as a decentralized oracle protocol, facilitating the supply of data to smart contracts. Operating on a permissionless network, it enables extensive participation in both data reporting and validation processes. The protocol supports various data types, including market data, facilitated by reporters using the Telliot client.

Furthermore, Tellor’s objective is to revolutionize the process of generating, validating, and securing data within decentralized networks. Through the provision of a resilient, adaptable, and expandable oracle system, it serves various data requirements across blockchains, empowering developers to build applications on a stable framework supported by trustworthy data. To accomplish this goal, Tellor utilizes cometBFT consensus, new oracle architectures, and trustless light client bridges to enable seamless data integration and verification.

Recently, Tellor introduced Architectural Decision Records (ADRs), which provide detailed documentation of the key technical choices influencing the development of Tellor as a decentralized oracle protocol. The usage of ADRs in developing Tellor Layer ensures the maintenance of a unified and logical architectural strategy.

