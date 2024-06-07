Manta Foundation Allocates 50M MANTA Tokens To Support Collators

In Brief Manta Network announced that the Manta Foundation has initiated support for collators on Manta Atlantic by delegating 50 million MANTA tokens.

Multi-modular ecosystem for zero-knowledge (ZK) applications, Manta Network (MANTA), announced that the Manta Foundation has initiated support for collators on Manta Atlantic by delegating 50 million MANTA tokens.

Collators are essential for maintaining the security and verifying the transactions processed on Manta Atlantic.

The Manta Foundation is allocating its tokens to collators who actively contribute to the security and growth of the Manta Network ecosystem in order to incentivize greater collator participation. This initiative aims to encourage more collators to join and contribute to the network.

Furthermore, Manta Network emphasized that stakers can play an active role in supporting collators by either natively staking on Manta Atlantic or utilizing a liquid staking service on Manta Pacific, such as the Omni decentralized application (dApp) offered by Bifrost.

The primary aim of the Manta Network collator program is to strengthen the security of the network and contribute to its decentralization. Collators receive various benefits, including staking rewards participation and enhanced Annual Percentage Yield (APY) compared to delegation due to a 10% commission on the delegator’s share of rewards. Additionally, collators have the option to earn rewards from inflation, with 2% of the total supply allocated to block producers annually.

Manta Network Enhances ZK Application Support With Its Dual-Layer Ecosystem

Manta Network is crafted to support zero-knowledge (ZK) applications. It comprises Manta Pacific, the initial network, which represents a Layer 2 ecosystem on Ethereum for ZK applications created natively with EVM. It provides a scalable and cost-effective environment with low gas fees, allowing ZK applications to deploy seamlessly, leveraging Solidity.

The other is Manta Atlantic, functioning as a ZK Layer 1 blockchain built on Polkadot. It offers programmable identities and credentials for Web3 applications using zkSBTs. The combination of both networks facilitates a unique environment conducive to the advancement and adoption of Web3 applications.

Recently, Manta Network unveiled its native staking on Manta Pacific via Bifrost, enabling individuals to secure the network and access liquidity.

