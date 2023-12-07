Business Markets News Report
Sotheby’s to Auction First-Ever Bitcoin Ordinals Art Collection by Shroomtoshi

Published: December 06, 2023 at 11:52 pm Updated: December 06, 2023 at 11:52 pm
Sotheby’s Digital Art Department announced its first auction of Bitcoin Ordinals art, featuring works from the mysterious artist Shroomtoshi’s BitcoinShrooms collection.

This groundbreaking sale marks Sotheby’s entrance into the Bitcoin Ordinals art market, showcasing the fusion of digital art and cryptocurrency culture.

Shroomtoshi’s collection, originally minted on October 22, is claimed to be the “first ever Ordinals collection.” The pieces are a visual symphony of Bitcoin’s essence, capturing iconic memes and technical concepts from the cryptocurrency’s history.

Running from December 6 to 13, the auction features three pieces, including two individual mushrooms and a pixelated avocado seed, collectively expected to fetch around $20,000 to $30,000. The auction accepts cryptocurrency bids, reflecting the digital nature of the artwork.

The BitcoinShrooms Ordinals Collection

Sotheby’s notes that the BitcoinShrooms collection offers a deep dive into Bitcoin’s culture and history, serving as a tribute to the early days of the cryptocurrency.

The collection boasts over 200 pieces, paying homage to significant moments and symbols in Bitcoin’s journey, such as the Mt. Gox incident and the concept of a hot wallet.

Ordinals on the Bitcoin blockchain function similarly to NFTs, inscribing unique data onto individual satoshis. This innovation has sparked renewed interest in the NFT space, as noted by analysts from JPMorgan.

Since the introduction of Ordinals, major exchanges like Binance and OKX have begun trading in these digital assets, indicating a growing market interest.

The auction by Sotheby’s marks a significant milestone in the world of digital art auctions. It also highlights the evolving relationship between art, technology, and finance. While the identity of Shroomtoshi remains a mystery, their art stands as a testament. It showcases the creative possibilities that emerge at the intersection of digital currencies and artistic expression.

