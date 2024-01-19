Cohere to Reportedly Raise $1 Billion Funding for AI Development

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Cohere is in discussions to raise up to $1 billion in financing for LLM development.

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cohere is currently in discussions to raise up to $1 billion in financing. These efforts unfold in a competitive environment where investors are actively supporting the development of language models (LLMs), seeking capabilities comparable to those being offered by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Although Cohere has not finalized a valuation for its upcoming funding round, nor has it set a specific fundraising target, the anticipated range is between $500 million to $1 billion. This potential funding surpasses the cumulative amount Cohere has attracted from investors in its four previous fundraising series, according to Crunchbase.

If successful, it is expected to result in a considerably higher valuation than the $2.2 billion achieved in June 2023 when the company raised $270 million. Notable contributors to that round included Nvidia, Oracle, as well as venture firms such as Index Ventures and Inovia Capital.

Similar to its competitors, Cohere is actively developing an LLM designed for interactive communication with users. However, the company has strategically chosen to target enterprise customers instead of pursuing dominance in the consumer chatbot market. This specific focus has led to lower development costs for Cohere compared to entities like OpenAI, whose general-purpose tools require more substantial investments in building, training, and operational expenses.

“An enterprise model has a very different scale — there aren’t millions of people using it for free. That needs a different amount of capital,” noted Cohere’s fundraising participant.

Founded in 2019 in Toronto by former Google scientists Aidan Gomez, Nick Frosst, and Ivan Zhang, Cohere has emerged as one of the three most notable artificial intelligence startups in North America, sharing the spotlight with industry leaders OpenAI and Anthropic. Cohere’s chief executive officer Aidan Gomez played a key role in co-authoring a seminal research paper titled “Attention Is All You Need” during his internship at Google. This paper contributed significantly to advancements in the analysis of text by computers.

Cohere’s Stance Amidst AI Funding Surge

AI startups require a steady flow of new capital to develop models built on significant computing power and extensive datasets. Nevertheless, more than a year into the AI boom triggered by OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT in November 2022, investors are keenly anticipating signs that these promising start-ups can successfully commercialize their technology and generate a return on investment.

Cohere has strategically positioned itself as a neutral service provider serving enterprise customers. The company offers models that are independent of specific cloud providers, including Microsoft, which is a major supporter of OpenAI and an investor in other rapidly expanding AI startups like Inflection. Cohere’s approach also contrasts with the significant financial commitments made by Amazon and Google, both of which have invested billions of dollars in Anthropic.

In response to escalating capital needs, AI startups have progressively sought partnerships with major technology corporations throughout the 2023.

Recently, Anthropic, supported by Google, unveiled its intention to raise $750 million in an upcoming funding round, with Menlo Ventures leading the initiative. This move comes as part of Anthropic’s ongoing efforts to garner financial support to facilitate the launch of its AI products. In 2023, Anthropic raised $4 billion investment from Amazon and received an additional $2 billion in funding from Google.

Microsoft played a prominent role by leading the largest funding round of the year and co-leading the second-largest rounds alongside Nvidia. Additionally, Amazon took the lead in the third-largest funding rounds, according to data collected by Metaverse post.

With the potential new funding, Cohere is set to disrupt the AI landscape, paving its distinct trajectory amid the evolving dynamics of the industry.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson