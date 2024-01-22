Artisse AI CEO William Wu Claims ‘Generative AI Will Reshape the Photography Industry’

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly permeating various aspects of our lives, from healthcare to finance, and notably, photography.

AI plays an important role in the realm of photography. Modern cameras leverage advanced autofocus systems powered by AI, while photo editing tools utilize AI algorithms to eliminate noise and enhance image detail and sharpness. Furthermore, specialized websites employ text prompts to generate AI-created photos, showcasing the multifaceted influence of AI in the world of photography.

One of the emerging players in this domain is Artisse AI. The platform leverages generative AI models to enable users to create highly personalized photos instantly.

In a conversation with Metaverse Post — William Wu CEO of Artisse AI, highlighted the ease with which users can leverage generative AI for professional-like photography .

“A user simply needs to submit 15 photos of themself to the app for us to create a personalized AI model. They can use text or image prompts to generate an image of themselves that they can imagine, including the ability to customize posture, clothing, hairstyles, and facial expressions,” said William Wu.

Recently, the company raised a $6.7 million funding led by The London Fund. As a part of this commitment, the London Fund will extend marketing support to Artisse’s personalized photography AI application.

Generative AI has already demonstrated achievements, exemplified by the knowledge exhibited by ChatGPT and the undeniably artistic capabilities of Midjourney and DALL-E.

“Compared to Dall-E and Midjourney, Artisse allows for very precise training on your personal images. Our outputs stand out for the strength of facial resemblance to the point that you genuinely can’t tell if the photo is AI-generated or not,” Artisse AI’s William Wu told Metaverse Post. “Artisse stands out for allowing an unlimited variation of outputs (compared to existing apps that only allow generating predefined templates).”

How Artisse AI’s Unique Photography Approach Sets It Apart

The integration of AI in photography allows for detailed customization of photos, including settings, postures and personal features. This enhances user experience by offering control and efficiency compared to traditional photography methods.

Artisse asserts that in just three months, the platform reached an audience of over 43 million people on social media. The app was downloaded over 200,000 times within the first few weeks of launch.

“Artisse’s app was one of the early movers in the personalized generative AI image space and the ease of use and naturally viral nature of the images that you can create were big factors in the rapid growth and social media reach,” Artisse AI’s William Wu told Metaverse Post.

“We put a lot of work into building awareness of the product with influencers and their audiences and were also “lucky” to see some of our users go viral with some great images,” he added.

The startup is forming partnerships across a wide range of industries including dating, tourism, advertising and intellectual property, leveraging AI technology’s broad applicability.

“For instance, in the advertising sector, our AI can create unique, tailored imagery for campaigns, while in tourism, it can generate promotional visuals that captivate potential travelers. Another exciting application is in the fashion industry, where we’re exploring partnerships for virtual fitting room experiences. AI technology allows customers to virtually try on clothes, enhancing the online shopping experience,” explained Wu.

However, addressing concerns about AI data ethics and content copyright, he emphasized that the company evaluates licensing and restrictions to mitigate any involved risks.

“By carefully handling the appropriate licensing and usage restrictions for content being sourced, we are able to provide strong assurances to our clients that they have the full rights to the media produced,” William Wu told Metaverse Post.

