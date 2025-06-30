1inch Adds Solana To 1inch Wallet, Enabling Fast, Secure, And Cost-Efficient Cross-Chain DeFi Swaps

Decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator 1inch announced that it has expanded its integration with the Solana blockchain, introducing complete in-app swap capabilities within the 1inch Wallet. This development represents continued progress toward cross-chain interoperability in the DeFi sector.

With the updated wallet, users are now able to swap, store, send, and receive Solana-based tokens directly through the application. The platform supports efficient and low-cost transactions for a wide range of tokens, leveraging aggregation technology designed to provide competitive exchange rates for Solana-based asset swaps.

“With full Solana support in the 1inch Wallet, we’re bringing the speed of Solana to a truly chain-agnostic DeFi experience,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch, in a written statement. He added, “It’s a big step toward uniting EVM and non-EVM ecosystems in one seamless app.”

Faster Trading, Seamless DApp Access, And Advanced Security Now Available Through Solana Integration

The addition of Solana support to the 1inch Wallet introduces several functional enhancements, including real-time balance monitoring, integration with decentralized applications through WalletConnect, and compatibility with Ledger hardware wallets for storing Solana assets. The wallet also features tools such as an address book, transaction templates, and advanced options like multiple derivation paths and support for custom tokens. Users can access fiat-to-crypto services and benefit from built-in mechanisms designed to detect and flag potentially fraudulent activity.

Since Solana was first integrated into the platform seven weeks ago, user engagement on 1inch has increased, supported by Solana’s fast block finality and growing ecosystem. This update is expected to deepen collaboration between Solana, the largest non-EVM blockchain, and 1inch, a major decentralized exchange aggregator, expanding capabilities for both users and developers.

1inch continues to expand its DeFi infrastructure, providing a streamlined token trading environment that currently serves over 24 million users. In addition to facilitating high-volume, low-cost transactions—averaging approximately $500 million daily—the platform offers a suite of complementary tools. These include a non-custodial wallet designed for secure asset storage, a portfolio tracker for monitoring digital holdings, a developer interface to support third-party application development, and a crypto-linked debit card intended to simplify everyday spending.

Recently, 1inch has integrated Unichain, a Layer 2 scaling network, which enhances the platform’s multi-chain capabilities and improves the efficiency of token swaps. Furthermore, support for the Sonic network, a fast-execution environment created by Sonic Labs, has been added. This development enables competitive trade execution on Sonic while also supporting cross-chain operations with compatible Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks.

