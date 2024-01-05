OpenAI to Launch its GPT Store Next Week

OpenAI plans to launch its GPT Store for creators next week between January 8 to 13, to monetize their customized GPT creations.

OpenAI — the innovative force behind ChatGPT and one of the major organizations in making generative AI accessible to the masses, is poised to kick off 2024 with the launch of its much-anticipated GPT Store.

The store, scheduled to open its virtual doors between January 8 to 13, is a platform designed for creators to harness the power of OpenAI‘s GPT Builder to sell and monetize their customized GPT creations.

OpenAI reached out via email to individuals who have already crafted and deployed their personalized GPTs using the GPT Builder.

The GPT Store’s concept was first unveiled at OpenAI’s DevDay developer conference in November, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and AI developers worldwide. The store, embedded within the ChatGPT website, promises a unique space for individuals utilizing OpenAI’s tools to not only showcase their AI creations but also generate income by sharing them with a vast audience.

To delve into the mechanics of the GPT Store, users need to employ OpenAI’s GPT Builder to craft personalized GPTs on top of the GPT-4 large language model (LLM). The process, touted as straightforward, involves users typing the desired capabilities of their GPTs in plain language. OpenAI’s GPT Builder can create a simplified version of ChatGPT tailored to execute the specified functions.

Launch of GPT Store Already Delayed

The store’s launch, initially promised in late 2023, faced setbacks and drama, primarily stemming from a leadership shakeup in November.

CEO Sam Altman found himself briefly ousted by the board of directors of OpenAI’s holding nonprofit, leading to widespread panic among investors and employees. The subsequent reinstatement of Altman, alongside the appointment of a new board, marked a turbulent period for the organization and might have been one of the reasons behind the delayed launch.

GPT Store’s key features include the ability for users, known as GPT Builders, to sell and share their customized AI agents based on OpenAI’s large language models. This offers a unique opportunity for subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and enterprise users to create tailored versions of ChatGPT-style chatbots, ranging from those creating Gen Z memes to guiding individuals through complex negotiations.

Despite the delay, OpenAI has plans to compensate GPT creators based on the usage of their AI agents in the store. However, specific details about the payment structure remain undisclosed. Further, GPTs, designed to require no coding experience, can be as simple or complex as developers desire.

The GPT Store launch will help democratize AI, allowing creators to not only unleash their imaginations but also earn recognition and income for their innovations.

As the tech world eagerly awaits the opening of the GPT Store, the store’s impact on industries relying on AI solutions is set to be strong, making 2024 a promising year for the continued integration of AI into various facets of our daily lives.

