January 05, 2024

OpenAI in Negotiations with Media Publishers for Content Licensing

Published: January 05, 2024 at 5:52 am Updated: January 05, 2024 at 5:52 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 05, 2024 at 5:52 am

In Brief

OpenAI is in discussions with publishers to finalize licensing agreements, securing articles for training its AI models.

OpenAI in Negotiations with Publishers for Content Licensing

Artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI announced that it is currently in discussions with publishers to sign new agreements to licence their articles. The initiative is part of OpenAI’s effort to secure content for training its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

OpenAI recently signed a multiyear licensing agreement with the German multinational mass media company Axel Springer SE, the parent company of Politico, for a substantial sum in the tens of millions of dollars.

In July, OpenAI disclosed an agreement with the American not-for-profit news agency The Associated Press for an undisclosed amount. These agreements play a crucial role in OpenAI’s future as the organization navigates the challenge of obtaining current and accurate data for model development amidst increasing scrutiny regarding the sources of such data.

“We are in the middle of many negotiations and discussions with many publishers. They are active. They are very positive. They’re progressing well.You’ve seen deals announced, and there will be more in the future.”

said Tom Rubin, chief of intellectual property and content at OpenAI. 

Copyright Claims Unfold as OpenAI Seeks Content for AI Models

Recently, a contentious issue has emerged where creatives, writers and newspapers increasingly level accusations against AI companies for alleged copyright infringements. 

Recently, The New York Times — one of the companies in discussions with OpenAI, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging the unauthorized use of the publication’s articles. 

If The New York Times wins the case, OpenAI could potentially face substantial financial liabilities, reaching into the billions and may be compelled to undergo the complex and costly process of destroying any training data incorporating work from the newspaper. 

Moreover, authors such as David Baldacci, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham and Scott Turow have filed lawsuits against OpenAI and Microsoft in a Manhattan court. Their claims propose that AI systems may have incorporated tens of thousands of their books.

In the pursuit of securing content to train its AI models, OpenAI navigates negotiations with publishers amidst copyright allegations that represent a challenge to the company’s business, adding complexity to deal-making within the media industry.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

