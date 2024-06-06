News Report Technology
June 06, 2024

Aave Protocol’s Subgraph Now Available On The Graph, Enabling Users To Benefit From Decentralized Network Supported By Numerous Indexers

by
Published: June 06, 2024 at 8:46 am Updated: June 06, 2024 at 8:46 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 06, 2024 at 8:46 am

In Brief

DeFi lending protocol Aave announced the launch of its protocol’s subgraph on The Graph, an indexing protocol designed for querying data.

Aave Protocol's Subgraph Now Available On The Graph, Enabling Users To Benefit From Decentralized Network Supported By Numerous Indexers

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave announced the launch of its protocol’s subgraph on The Graph, an indexing protocol designed for querying data.

Prior to the roll out, Aave successfully upgraded 20 subgraphs across ten different networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Scroll, Base, Gnosis Chain, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Metis, to improve the data integration ecosystem.

Developers within the Aave ecosystem and users of its subgraph can now have the benefits of a decentralized network supported by numerous indexers, enhancing the support for their decentralized applications (dApps). The upgraded subgraphs improve the accessibility of high-performance, decentralized data for developers building on Aave.

To join, users are advised to upgrade their subgraphs to The Graph Network before June 12th, as the hosting service endpoint will no longer be available after this date.

The Graph is a decentralized indexing protocol created to organize blockchain data. Applications utilize GraphQL to query open application programming interfaces (APIs)  or subgraphs, which allow for the retrieval of data indexed on the network.

Aave Nears Approval For BNBx Addition to V3 on BNB Chain Proposal As Its Community Looks Ahead To Upcoming Developments

Aave offers its users efficient lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. By leveraging liquidity pools composed of various cryptocurrencies, Aave eliminates the need for central intermediaries. Lenders contribute to these pools to earn interest, while borrowers can access overcollateralized loans. According to DefiLlama, Aave’s current total value locked (TVL) is $13.24 billion.

Recently, the Aave initiated the ARFC proposal vote to “add BNBx to Aave V3 on the BNB Chain.” The vote is set to conclude tomorrow, with a current approval rate of 100%.

Previously, the network launched a vote on the “Aave 2030” proposal, aiming to encourage debate about the future vision beyond 2030. Additionally, plans are in place to roll out Aave V4, the next version of its protocol, in 2025. Following this, Aave founder Stani Kulechov posted on social media platform X, indicating that the new network will be launched after the release of V4.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Tether CEO Reveals Vendor Data Breach, Warning of Crypto-Airdrop Email Scams

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 06, 2024

OpenAI Unveils Research Infrastructure Architecture For Secure Training Of Advanced AI Models

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024

Dora Factory Launches Largest MACI Governance Voting With Over 1.04M Participants

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024

Crypto Exchange Bitget Adds Bitget Wallet To PoolX, Enabling Participants To Stake USDT And Mine BWB Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OpenAI Unveils Research Infrastructure Architecture For Secure Training Of Advanced AI Models

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024

Dora Factory Launches Largest MACI Governance Voting With Over 1.04M Participants

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024

Crypto Exchange Bitget Adds Bitget Wallet To PoolX, Enabling Participants To Stake USDT And Mine BWB Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024

XT Launchpool Unveils Ultiverse For ULTI Mining, Enabling Participants To Stake USDT And XT Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
June 06, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Tether CEO Reveals Vendor Data Breach, Warning of Crypto-Airdrop Email Scams
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Tether CEO Reveals Vendor Data Breach, Warning of Crypto-Airdrop Email Scams
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 6, 2024
OpenAI Unveils Research Infrastructure Architecture For Secure Training Of Advanced AI Models
News Report Technology
OpenAI Unveils Research Infrastructure Architecture For Secure Training Of Advanced AI Models
by Alisa Davidson
June 6, 2024
Dora Factory Launches Largest MACI Governance Voting With Over 1.04M Participants
News Report Technology
Dora Factory Launches Largest MACI Governance Voting With Over 1.04M Participants
by Alisa Davidson
June 6, 2024
Crypto Exchange Bitget Adds Bitget Wallet To PoolX, Enabling Participants To Stake USDT And Mine BWB Tokens
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Crypto Exchange Bitget Adds Bitget Wallet To PoolX, Enabling Participants To Stake USDT And Mine BWB Tokens
by Alisa Davidson
June 6, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.