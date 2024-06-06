Aave Protocol’s Subgraph Now Available On The Graph, Enabling Users To Benefit From Decentralized Network Supported By Numerous Indexers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief DeFi lending protocol Aave announced the launch of its protocol’s subgraph on The Graph, an indexing protocol designed for querying data.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave announced the launch of its protocol’s subgraph on The Graph, an indexing protocol designed for querying data.

Prior to the roll out, Aave successfully upgraded 20 subgraphs across ten different networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Scroll, Base, Gnosis Chain, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Metis, to improve the data integration ecosystem.

Developers within the Aave ecosystem and users of its subgraph can now have the benefits of a decentralized network supported by numerous indexers, enhancing the support for their decentralized applications (dApps). The upgraded subgraphs improve the accessibility of high-performance, decentralized data for developers building on Aave.

To join, users are advised to upgrade their subgraphs to The Graph Network before June 12th, as the hosting service endpoint will no longer be available after this date.

The Graph is a decentralized indexing protocol created to organize blockchain data. Applications utilize GraphQL to query open application programming interfaces (APIs) or subgraphs, which allow for the retrieval of data indexed on the network.

The @Aave Protocol subgraphs are live on @graphprotocol's Decentralized Network, organizing data on:



⛓️ 10 Supported networks

📦 > 10 million total transactions

📋 Balances, rates, parameters, and more — Aave Labs (@aave) June 5, 2024

Aave Nears Approval For BNBx Addition to V3 on BNB Chain Proposal As Its Community Looks Ahead To Upcoming Developments

Aave offers its users efficient lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. By leveraging liquidity pools composed of various cryptocurrencies, Aave eliminates the need for central intermediaries. Lenders contribute to these pools to earn interest, while borrowers can access overcollateralized loans. According to DefiLlama, Aave’s current total value locked (TVL) is $13.24 billion.

Recently, the Aave initiated the ARFC proposal vote to “add BNBx to Aave V3 on the BNB Chain.” The vote is set to conclude tomorrow, with a current approval rate of 100%.

Previously, the network launched a vote on the “Aave 2030” proposal, aiming to encourage debate about the future vision beyond 2030. Additionally, plans are in place to roll out Aave V4, the next version of its protocol, in 2025. Following this, Aave founder Stani Kulechov posted on social media platform X, indicating that the new network will be launched after the release of V4.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson