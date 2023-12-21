Markets News Report
December 21, 2023

Metaverse Game Platform Nifty Island to Launch $ISLAND Token On January 17

by
Published: December 21, 2023 at 11:24 am Updated: December 21, 2023 at 11:24 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 21, 2023 at 11:24 am

In Brief

Nifty Island will launch its native token $ISLAND which will transform the metaverse into a public good for every community on the internet.

Metaverse Game Platform Nifty Island Launches $ISLAND Token On January 17

Open social metaverse game platform developed by Nyft StudioNifty Island, announced the launch of its native token $ISLAND. The $ISLAND token, a scarce digital commodity, is set to transform Nifty Island into a public good accessible to every community on the internet.

The token distribution event is scheduled to start on January 17, 2024. The token will not be distributed through minting or pre-sale. Instead, it will be provided to users via a Play-to-Airdrop (P2A) event, designed to enhance user engagement and interaction.

Eligibility to farm $ISLAND token will be offered to the entire web3 community. However, members of web3’s most active NFT projects, particularly official partners, will be granted enhanced abilities to engage in the P2A event.

Nifty Island’s objective is to establish a community-owned and community-driven metaverse that seamlessly integrates digital assets. Upon joining, each user will receive a distinct island, a customizable avatar for game participation, and the ability to display, collect, trade NFTs, and earn rewards for contributing to games and creating content within the game world.

Metaverse Tokens Surge in Market

In recent weeks, the metaverse token landscape has seen significant developments.

Recently, Yuga Labs, the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), announced the launch of the Otherside metaverse. Since then, ApeCoin (APE), the standard currency in Otherside, has become the leading metaverse token by market capitalization, surpassing Decentraland’s MANA, The Sandbox’s SAND, and Axie Infinity‘s AXS.

APE, the Ethereum-based token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, exhibited strong performance relative to the broader crypto market, surpassing a majority of the top 100 coins listed by CoinMarketCap.

The metaverse token space is evolving, with Nifty Island introducing the $ISLAND launch against the backdrop of APE tokens showcasing growth and a surge in interest.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

The Bitcoin ETF Approval Dilemma: SEC Decision Expected in Early New Year 2024

by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023

Metropolis World and Unstoppable Domains Partner to Propel Web3 Identities for Steve Aoki, TimeOut and More

by Victor Dey
December 21, 2023

Today’s Crypto Highlights: The Top 5 News Stories from December 20, 2023

by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023

Spheron Set to Launch ‘Industry-First’ Decentralized Edge Container Protocol

by Victor Dey
December 20, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

The Bitcoin ETF Approval Dilemma: SEC Decision Expected in Early New Year 2024

by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023

US Government Seizes 70,000 Bitcoins from Silk Road, Decision Pending on Asset Disposition

by Kumar Gandharv
December 21, 2023

Coforge Partners Microsoft to Boost Generative AI Adoption Across Enterprises

by Kumar Gandharv
December 21, 2023

Phantom Solana Wallet Adds Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 Support

by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
The Bitcoin ETF Approval Dilemma: SEC Decision Expected in Early New Year 2024
Markets News Report
The Bitcoin ETF Approval Dilemma: SEC Decision Expected in Early New Year 2024
by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023
US Government Seizes 70,000 Bitcoins from Silk Road, Decision Pending on Asset Disposition
Markets News Report
US Government Seizes 70,000 Bitcoins from Silk Road, Decision Pending on Asset Disposition
by Kumar Gandharv
December 21, 2023
Coforge Partners Microsoft to Boost Generative AI Adoption Across Enterprises
Business News Report
Coforge Partners Microsoft to Boost Generative AI Adoption Across Enterprises
by Kumar Gandharv
December 21, 2023
Phantom Solana Wallet Adds Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 Support
Markets News Report
Phantom Solana Wallet Adds Bitcoin, Ordinals and BRC-20 Support
by Alisa Davidson
December 21, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.