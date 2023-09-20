Yuga Labs Partnerships Drive Ambitious Vision for Otherside and Metaverse Interoperability

Share this article







by Agne Cimermanaite by Victor Dey In Brief Yuga Labs partners with tech experts to advance Otherside, its vision for an interoperable metaverse. The renowned Web3 company has teamed up with Hadean, AccelByte, Bad Rhino Studios, and Faraway, each contributing specialized expertise to the endeavor.

Web3 pioneer Yuga Labs, known for its creations like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, has unveiled partnerships to advance the development of Otherside, its interoperable metaverse. Otherside seeks to offer creators and players a community-driven platform for immersive virtual experiences across web, 3D, and mobile.

Yuga Labs has forged partnerships with Hadean, AccelByte, Bad Rhino, and Faraway, which bring specialized expertise to the table.

Hadean, a spatial technology company, will be instrumental in constructing high-density simulation and networking solutions, facilitating high-fidelity virtual experiences on a large scale. AccelByte, renowned for its scalable backend platform for live game services, will provide the infrastructure needed for seamless gameplay. Also, Bad Rhino Studios, a team of experienced game developers, designers, artists, and engineers, will contribute to creating dynamic virtual experiences that foster social connections and engagement. Meanwhile, Faraway will play a key role in developing captivating gameplay moments.

Eric Reid, General Manager of Otherside, emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, stating:

“A core objective of Otherside is to enable people to achieve their creative, experiential, and economic goals. The key to delivering a disruptive product of this scale is deep collaboration with creators and technologists. These best-in-class companies are aligned with our vision of Otherside as an interoperable platform built with, and in service of, our communities.”

Yuga Labs actively supports metaverse interoperability through its role as an OMA3 board member. Interoperable metaverse enables users to embody any character they choose. OMA3 aims to make virtual worlds more interconnected and transparent, allowing digital assets and ideas to move smoothly across different platforms.

Yuga Labs’ dedication to Web3 has resulted in notable accomplishments, such as introducing IP licenses for NFT holders, acquiring and sharing rights to collections like CryptoPunks and Meebits, and achieving record-breaking player engagement in Otherside. The Web3 giant raised $450 million in a seed round in March 2022, valued at $4 billion.

Read more:

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies from the University of Amsterdam and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, “Open Cages,” where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected]. More articles Agne Cimermanaite

