Axie Infinity Introduces Monster Evolution Feature for a ‘Pokemon’-Style Gameplay

Popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity introduced an update that will allow monster NFT characters to evolve, enhancing their battle strength and aesthetic appeal. The game’s developer Sky Mavis announced this “Stage 2” evolution for every Axie monster, effective from December 14.

Players will have the ability to evolve over 250 different Axie parts on any Axie NFT. This development aims to offer players a more dynamic and engaging gameplay experience.

We’re turning Axies into digital collectibles that evolve as you play with them. This has been something that’s actually been at the core of our vision for over five years now. said Sky Mavis co-founder Jeffrey “Jiho” Zirlin.

Axie Infinity’s Journey and Challenges

Since its launch in 2018, Axie Infinity and its Ronin blockchain ecosystem have attracted millions of players. The game endured challenges, including a $622 million hack, of which it later recovered approximately $30 million.

Zirlin compared Axies to CryptoKitties, noting that Axies seem more lifelike and animated. This comparison underscores the evolving sophistication of NFTs in gaming.

First glimpse of level 2 JP.



Every collectible part has a level 2 counterpart.



Sup. pic.twitter.com/6MFueWDags — Jihoz.ron 🦌 (@Jihoz_Axie) December 8, 2023

The Axie team plans to release a 20-page comic and an animated video to delve into the lore behind the Axie upgrades. To upgrade their Axies, NFT owners will need to use crafting materials or opt to “burn” other Axies. This process involves permanently removing Axies from the blockchain to upgrade a chosen Axie.

This update in Axie Infinity represents an advancement in the play-to-earn gaming model, offering players a more immersive and interactive experience while also contributing to the evolving narrative of NFTs in digital entertainment.

