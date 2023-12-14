Markets News Report
December 14, 2023

Axie Infinity Introduces Monster Evolution Feature for a ‘Pokemon’-Style Gameplay

by
Published: December 14, 2023 at 3:31 am Updated: December 14, 2023 at 3:32 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 14, 2023 at 3:31 am

In Brief

Axie Infinity’s new evolution feature allows monster NFTs to upgrade, providing a more dynamic and engaging gameplay experience.

Axie Infinity Introduces Evolution Feature for NFT Monsters

Popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity introduced an update that will allow monster NFT characters to evolve, enhancing their battle strength and aesthetic appeal. The game’s developer Sky Mavis announced this “Stage 2” evolution for every Axie monster, effective from December 14.

Players will have the ability to evolve over 250 different Axie parts on any Axie NFT. This development aims to offer players a more dynamic and engaging gameplay experience.

We’re turning Axies into digital collectibles that evolve as you play with them. This has been something that’s actually been at the core of our vision for over five years now.

said Sky Mavis co-founder Jeffrey “Jiho” Zirlin.

Axie Infinity’s Journey and Challenges

Since its launch in 2018, Axie Infinity and its Ronin blockchain ecosystem have attracted millions of players. The game endured challenges, including a $622 million hack, of which it later recovered approximately $30 million.

Zirlin compared Axies to CryptoKitties, noting that Axies seem more lifelike and animated. This comparison underscores the evolving sophistication of NFTs in gaming.

The Axie team plans to release a 20-page comic and an animated video to delve into the lore behind the Axie upgrades. To upgrade their Axies, NFT owners will need to use crafting materials or opt to “burn” other Axies. This process involves permanently removing Axies from the blockchain to upgrade a chosen Axie.

This update in Axie Infinity represents an advancement in the play-to-earn gaming model, offering players a more immersive and interactive experience while also contributing to the evolving narrative of NFTs in digital entertainment.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

