Meta Dissolves Responsible AI Team to Focus on Generative AI

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Meta has reportedly dissolved its Responsible AI (RAI) team as part of a broader reshuffling of its AI divisions.

In a strategic move, tech giant Meta has reportedly dissolved its Responsible AI (RAI) team as part of a broader reshuffling of its AI divisions.

The decision involves the reassignment of most RAI members to Meta’s generative AI product team, while others being directed towards the company’s AI infrastructure unit, according to reports from The Information.

“We continue to prioritize and invest in safe and responsible AI development,” said Meta’s spokesperson. “This assertion aligns with Meta’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with subject matter experts, policy stakeholders, and individuals with lived experiences to ensure that its machine learning (ML) systems are designed and used responsibly.

The generative AI team, established in February 2023, is primarily focused on the developing products that generate language and images to mimic human-made versions.

In September, Meta AI revealed a new research paper showcasing a method to improve the creation of stickers and images in its services.

Titled “Emu: Enhancing Image Generation Models Using Photogenic Needles in a Haystack,” the paper highlights a “quality-tuned” training approach designed to boost the quality of image generation, even when working with a limited dataset.

Just last week, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta launched two new generative-AI-based features for video editing to let users post videos on Facebook and Instagram.

Emu Video will let users produce four-second videos with the prompt of a caption, photo, or image, paired with a description; while Emu Edit will provide users with a simpler way to edit or modify videos using text prompts.

Ensuring Generative AI Safety Across the Company

The dissolution of the RAI team is not the first restructuring this year; the team previously underwent changes that reportedly left it “a shell of a team.” The RAI team, in existence since 2019, faced challenges, including limited autonomy and prolonged stakeholder negotiations for its initiatives.

The restructured AI landscape at Meta is positioned against the backdrop of an industry-wide race in AI development, with tech giants investing heavily in machine learning.

Meta’s move reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where ensuring the safety of AI has become a top priority for industry leaders, especially in response to increased scrutiny from regulators and officials.

As the RAI team members are dispersed throughout the organization, Meta asserts that they will continue to contribute to relevant cross-Meta efforts on responsible AI development and use.

This decision also coincides with global efforts by governments to establish regulatory frameworks for AI development, with both the U.S. and the European Union taking steps to define AI principles and safety rules.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv