News Report Technology
November 20, 2023

Meta Dissolves Responsible AI Team to Focus on Generative AI

by
Published: November 20, 2023 at 2:46 am Updated: November 20, 2023 at 2:46 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 20, 2023 at 2:46 am

In Brief

Meta has reportedly dissolved its Responsible AI (RAI) team as part of a broader reshuffling of its AI divisions.

In a strategic move, tech giant Meta has reportedly dissolved its Responsible AI (RAI) team as part of a broader reshuffling of its AI divisions.

The decision involves the reassignment of most RAI members to Meta’s generative AI product team, while others being directed towards the company’s AI infrastructure unit, according to reports from The Information.

“We continue to prioritize and invest in safe and responsible AI development,” said Meta’s spokesperson. “This assertion aligns with Meta’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with subject matter experts, policy stakeholders, and individuals with lived experiences to ensure that its machine learning (ML) systems are designed and used responsibly.

The generative AI team, established in February 2023, is primarily focused on the developing products that generate language and images to mimic human-made versions.

In September, Meta AI revealed a new research paper showcasing a method to improve the creation of stickers and images in its services.

Titled “Emu: Enhancing Image Generation Models Using Photogenic Needles in a Haystack,” the paper highlights a “quality-tuned” training approach designed to boost the quality of image generation, even when working with a limited dataset.

Just last week, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta launched two new generative-AI-based features for video editing to let users post videos on Facebook and Instagram.

Emu Video will let users produce four-second videos with the prompt of a caption, photo, or image, paired with a description; while Emu Edit will provide users with a simpler way to edit or modify videos using text prompts.

Ensuring Generative AI Safety Across the Company

The dissolution of the RAI team is not the first restructuring this year; the team previously underwent changes that reportedly left it “a shell of a team.” The RAI team, in existence since 2019, faced challenges, including limited autonomy and prolonged stakeholder negotiations for its initiatives.

The restructured AI landscape at Meta is positioned against the backdrop of an industry-wide race in AI development, with tech giants investing heavily in machine learning.

Meta’s move reflects a broader trend in the tech industry, where ensuring the safety of AI has become a top priority for industry leaders, especially in response to increased scrutiny from regulators and officials.

As the RAI team members are dispersed throughout the organization, Meta asserts that they will continue to contribute to relevant cross-Meta efforts on responsible AI development and use.

This decision also coincides with global efforts by governments to establish regulatory frameworks for AI development, with both the U.S. and the European Union taking steps to define AI principles and safety rules.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief

by Victor Dey
November 18, 2023

Israel’s Tech Industry Unfazed Amid Escalating Hamas Conflict, Says Sony Semiconductor Israel

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023

AWS Unveils PartyRock for Building Generative AI Apps with Amazon Bedrock Integration

by Victor Dey
November 17, 2023

From zkProofs to Layer-3 Rollup: zkLink’s Vince Yang Reveals Missing Link to Revolutionize DeFi

by Victor Dey
November 16, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Argentina’s President Javier Milei Plans to Reshape Economy with Bold Bitcoin Strategy

by Nik Asti
November 20, 2023

MetaMask and RSS3 Launch Web3 Social Integration with Notifier Snap

by Nik Asti
November 20, 2023

Sam Altman Ventures Into AI Chip Market with Project ‘Tigris’

by Nik Asti
November 19, 2023

OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief

by Victor Dey
November 18, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Argentina’s President Javier Milei Plans to Reshape Economy with Bold Bitcoin Strategy
Markets News Report
Argentina’s President Javier Milei Plans to Reshape Economy with Bold Bitcoin Strategy
by Nik Asti
November 20, 2023
MetaMask and RSS3 Launch Web3 Social Integration with Notifier Snap
News Report Technology
MetaMask and RSS3 Launch Web3 Social Integration with Notifier Snap
by Nik Asti
November 20, 2023
Sam Altman Ventures Into AI Chip Market with Project ‘Tigris’
Business News Report
Sam Altman Ventures Into AI Chip Market with Project ‘Tigris’
by Nik Asti
November 19, 2023
OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief
News Report Technology
OpenAI Board Fires CEO Sam Altman, CTO Mira Murati Appointed Interim Chief
by Victor Dey
November 18, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.