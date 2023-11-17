News Report Technology
Futureverse Joins Forces with Creative Artists Agency to Drive Entertainment into Metaverse

Published: November 17, 2023 at 7:22 am Updated: November 17, 2023 at 7:22 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 17, 2023 at 7:22 am

In Brief

Futureverse has partnered with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to generate new opportunities for metaverse experiences.

Futureverse Joins Forces with CAA, Drives Entertainment into Metaverse

Futureverse, an artificial intelligence and metaverse technology and content company, has partnered with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to generate new opportunities for talent and intellectual property across AI, web3, metaverse, virtual games, worlds and experiences. 

Futureverse has built a cultural presence through worldwide intellectual and entertainment properties such as FIFA, Authentic Brands Group (Muhammad Ali Estate), and Warner Music Group. By joining forces with CAA the company will enhance its strategic entertainment efforts to accelerate the creation of technology experiences with well-known intellectual properties in Film/TV, sports, music, consumer products, and beyond.

Companies have commented in the following X (Twitter) announcement that the partnership will accelerate their shared vision for a smarter, more connected world.

The announcement comes after Futureverse introduced JEN 1, a groundbreaking universal high-fidelity model for text-to-music generation, accompanied by an extensive research paper. JEN 1 from Futureverse presents a promising approach to pioneer a new licensing framework, ensuring fair compensation for rights holders, producers, and artists.

Metaverse Platforms Explore Entertainment

The lucrative combination of the metaverse and entertainment prompts metaverse platforms to explore entertainment experiences.

Recently, MetaWorks Platforms has introduced Spatials.com, a metaverse platform set to incorporate artificial intelligence into virtual spaces, aiming to enhance entertainment by  improving fan engagement and fostering communities around content.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

