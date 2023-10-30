Business News Report
October 30, 2023

MAS Partners with Global Policymakers to Drive Digital Asset Innovation

by
Published: October 30, 2023 at 6:32 am Updated: October 30, 2023 at 6:32 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: October 30, 2023 at 6:32 am

In Brief

Singapore’s MAS will collaborate with Japan, Switzerland, and the UK to advance digital asset discussions and enhance knowledge sharing among regulators and industries.

MAS Collaborates with International Policymakers to Champion Digital Asset Innovation

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is taking definitive strides to foster a global alliance on digital asset innovation. Through a strategic partnership with the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA), Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), MAS aims to harness the potential of digital assets in various financial sectors, from fixed income to foreign exchange and asset management.

MAS Project Guardian

MAS has already laid the groundwork for this global initiative with its Project Guardian. Teaming up with 15 prominent financial institutions, they’ve delved into industry pilots focused on asset tokenization. These trials, spanning areas like fixed income, foreign exchange, and asset management, have underscored the transformative power of tokenization to streamline market operations and transaction processes.

As these pilots mature, the evolving landscape underscores the urgency for heightened collaboration across borders, primarily to ensure streamlined policymaking and regulation. This sentiment led to the genesis of the Project Guardian policymaker group, encompassing the FSA, FCA, and FINMA.

Objectives of the Policymaker Group

The newly-formed policymaker consortium has outlined a clear direction for their efforts. They aim to delve into the intricate nuances of legal, policy, and accounting dynamics for digital assets.

Additionally, they will pinpoint potential risks and assess the adequacy of current policies and laws for tokenized solutions. The consortium plans to craft unified standards for digital asset networks and elevate best practices across jurisdictions.

They are also determined to champion interoperability standards crucial for cross-border digital asset progression and propel industry-driven pilot projects for digital assets using regulatory sandboxes when suitable. Additionally, they aim to foster a culture of knowledge exchange between regulatory entities and the broader industry.

MAS and Digital Evolution

Mr. Leong Sing Chiong, MAS’s Deputy Managing Director (Markets and Development), encapsulated the vision behind this alliance. He expressed that this collaboration epitomizes a collective ambition among global policymakers to thoroughly comprehend the prospects and challenges tied to digital asset innovation.

We envision setting universal standards and regulatory blueprints to bolster cross-border cooperation and fuel the sustainable growth of the digital asset sphere.

Chiong said

In essence, MAS’s endeavor, hand in hand with its international counterparts, symbolizes a forward-thinking approach to navigating the complex realm of digital assets. This assumes that innovation aligns with regulatory prudence and global interoperability.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin Whitepaper’s 15th Anniversary: Web3 Experts and Founders Reflect on Its Significant Impact

by Victor Dey
October 31, 2023

President Biden Signs Executive Order for Safe and Trustworthy AI Development

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

UK’s Analytics Firm Ascential to Sell Digital Commerce, Product Design Ventures for $1.7 Billion

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023

LastPass Customers Loose $4.4M from Crypto Wallets in a Single Day

by Kumar Gandharv
October 30, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy

by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023

Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line

by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
News Report Technology
Bitget Delists TokenFi Over Market Manipulation Suspicions
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
Business News Report
Terraform Labs Co-founder’s Legal Defense Clarifies on Anchor Protocol Debacle
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
Markets News Report
OPNX Offers Equity and Tokens to CoinFLEX Creditors Amidst Controversy
by Nik Asti
October 31, 2023
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
News Report Technology
Steve Aoki Collaborates with STEPN to Launch Co-Branded Digital Sneaker Line
by Kumar Gandharv
October 31, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.