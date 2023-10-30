MAS Partners with Global Policymakers to Drive Digital Asset Innovation

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Singapore’s MAS will collaborate with Japan, Switzerland, and the UK to advance digital asset discussions and enhance knowledge sharing among regulators and industries.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is taking definitive strides to foster a global alliance on digital asset innovation. Through a strategic partnership with the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA), Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), MAS aims to harness the potential of digital assets in various financial sectors, from fixed income to foreign exchange and asset management.

MAS Project Guardian

MAS has already laid the groundwork for this global initiative with its Project Guardian. Teaming up with 15 prominent financial institutions, they’ve delved into industry pilots focused on asset tokenization. These trials, spanning areas like fixed income, foreign exchange, and asset management, have underscored the transformative power of tokenization to streamline market operations and transaction processes.

As these pilots mature, the evolving landscape underscores the urgency for heightened collaboration across borders, primarily to ensure streamlined policymaking and regulation. This sentiment led to the genesis of the Project Guardian policymaker group, encompassing the FSA, FCA, and FINMA.

Objectives of the Policymaker Group

The newly-formed policymaker consortium has outlined a clear direction for their efforts. They aim to delve into the intricate nuances of legal, policy, and accounting dynamics for digital assets.

Additionally, they will pinpoint potential risks and assess the adequacy of current policies and laws for tokenized solutions. The consortium plans to craft unified standards for digital asset networks and elevate best practices across jurisdictions.

They are also determined to champion interoperability standards crucial for cross-border digital asset progression and propel industry-driven pilot projects for digital assets using regulatory sandboxes when suitable. Additionally, they aim to foster a culture of knowledge exchange between regulatory entities and the broader industry.

MAS and Digital Evolution

Mr. Leong Sing Chiong, MAS’s Deputy Managing Director (Markets and Development), encapsulated the vision behind this alliance. He expressed that this collaboration epitomizes a collective ambition among global policymakers to thoroughly comprehend the prospects and challenges tied to digital asset innovation.

We envision setting universal standards and regulatory blueprints to bolster cross-border cooperation and fuel the sustainable growth of the digital asset sphere. Chiong said

In essence, MAS’s endeavor, hand in hand with its international counterparts, symbolizes a forward-thinking approach to navigating the complex realm of digital assets. This assumes that innovation aligns with regulatory prudence and global interoperability.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti