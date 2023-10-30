LastPass Customers Loose $4.4M from Crypto Wallets in a Single Day

The current controversy enveloping the widely used password manager application LastPass intensifies —- as a hacker recently stole approximately $4.4 million in cryptocurrency siphoned from 80 separate addresses, affecting 25 victims.

The incident stems from a data breach in 2022 that has directly affected LastPass, a prominent password storage software. In the exploration of this cyber fiasco, blockchain experts ZachXBT and Tayvano meticulously traced the hacker’s activities on October 25th.

Just on October 25, 2023 alone another ~$4.4M was drained from 25+ victims as a result of the LastPass hack.



Cannot stress this enough, if you believe you may have ever stored your seed phrase or keys in LastPass migrate your crypto assets immediately. pic.twitter.com/26HsxrlnCb — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) October 27, 2023

LastPass is owned by GoTo, the US-based IT service provider.

The roots of this recent security breach can be traced back to an earlier incident in December 2022, when LastPass issued a notification to its users, revealing an unauthorized breach. During that time, the firm disclosed that an outside entity had managed to infiltrate a third-party cloud-based storage service, utilized by LastPass for storing archived data backups.

As the investigation unfolded, LastPass divulged that the malefactor had successfully duplicated customer vault data from the encrypted storage, gaining access to sensitive information including website usernames and passwords, secure notes, and form-filled data.

In the wake of the breach, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba asserted that the threat actor would encounter considerable challenges in attempting to unravel the encrypted copies, emphasizing the necessity for brute force techniques to crack the master passwords.

Toubba further emphasized the intricate layers of security implemented by the firm, making the decryption process an arduous endeavor for any potential threat actor.

Migrating Crypto Assets Recommended

In a recent update, expert ZachXBT strongly recommended that anyone who has ever stored a wallet seed or private key in LastPass should swiftly move their crypto assets to a safer location (“migrate your crypto assets immediately”).

In a recent blog post by cybersecurity journalist Brian Krebs, it was revealed that certain LastPass customer vaults have been breached, resulting in the apparent theft of over $35 million worth of cryptocurrency from approximately 150 individuals.

Earlier this year, LastPass faced a class-action lawsuit from several people alleging that the breach in August 2022 led to the loss of about $53,000 worth of Bitcoin.

