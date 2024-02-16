Keynes Pay Raises $5.5M Funding to Enhance Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Crypto debit card project Keynes Pay announced that it has successfully raised $5.5 million in a pre-seed funding round.

Crypto debit card project Keynes Pay announced that it has successfully raised $5.5 million in a pre-seed funding round. Keynes Pay is the third-party payment platform under the umbrella of the Keynes Group.

According to the announcement, this capital injection will fuel KeynesPay’s ambitious expansion plans within the virtual asset industry. The company aims to enhance its payment ecosystem infrastructure while accelerating the development and diversification of its payment license business products.

Additionally, the company said the funding will drive global compliance efforts and foster innovation across the Keynes Group’s portfolio. Moreover, the investment, which comes at a pre-investment valuation exceeding $50 million, demonstrates confidence from a consortium of investors.

Keynes Group, known for its diverse ventures, encompasses a range of core businesses including Keynes Capital, a prominent global asset management firm specializing in blockchain technology and digital assets.

Moreover, Keynes Pool is one of the leading global providers of Bitcoin mining farms and mining machine services. The group’s KeChat is considered the world’s premier on-chain social networking platform, and Keynes IE is a Web3 global education platform and social network. Furthermore, Keynes Group has forged partnerships with several IPO companies in Hong Kong, offering pre-IPO entry chips and opportunities to its core business partners.

🎉📷Congratulations to KeynesPay for closing a $5.5 million Pre-Seed round at a pre-investment valuation of over $50 million, with additional investors including large institutional investors, Web3 organizations, and strategic partners.https://t.co/3VC4GzepIL — Keynes Pay (@KeynesPay) February 16, 2024

Keynes Pay Key Differentiator

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency wallets or digital payment platforms, the Keynes Pay Physical Card provides users with the convenience and familiarity of a physical card that can be charged with cryptocurrency assets. This solution eliminates the need for constant currency conversions, as the card is priced in Euro, allowing users to track their spending in a familiar currency effortlessly. The physical card works in a simple and user-friendly way.

Users begin by creating an account on the Keynes Pay platform, providing access to various innovative financial services. Once registered, users can easily order their Keynes Pay Physical Card directly from their account, customizing it to suit their preferences. Upon placing an order, users can expect their physical card to be swiftly delivered to their designated address, ensuring a seamless transition into cryptocurrency-enabled transactions.

With their card in hand, users can conveniently top-up their Keynes Pay Physical Card with their desired cryptocurrency assets, activating it immediately. Finally, the Keynes Pay Physical Card empowers users to spend their cryptocurrency assets easily, whether booking a hotel, shopping online, or enjoying a cup of coffee at their favorite café. Additionally, users can recharge their cards as needed, ensuring uninterrupted access to their funds.

One of the key advantages is its universal acceptance. Users can utilize their cards anywhere worldwide as long as the merchant accepts card payments. Whether making purchases online or withdrawing cash from ATMs, the Keynes Pay Physical Card offers flexibility and convenience in managing cryptocurrency assets in real-world transactions.

