News Report Technology
January 21, 2025

Io.net Achieves SOC 2 Compliance To Reinforce Its Enterprise-Ready Infrastructure

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: January 21, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: January 21, 2025 at 7:39 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 21, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Io.net has achieved SOC 2 compliance, highlighting its commitment to maintaining enterprise-level security and operational transparency, and solidifying its credibility as a partner for businesses adopting decentralized infrastructure.

Io.net Achieves SOC 2 Compliance To Reinforce Its Enterprise-Ready Infrastructure

Decentralized GPU computing network io.net has announced that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance. This milestone highlights io.net’s commitment to maintaining enterprise-level security and operational transparency, reinforcing its credibility as a reliable partner for businesses integrating decentralized infrastructure.

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance validates the work we’ve been doing behind the scenes since day one to ensure our systems are secure and that rigorous data integrity standards are in place,” said Gaurav Sharma, CTO of io.net, in a written statement. “While this certification benefits all io.net users, it will be of particular interest to enterprises that are duty-bound to partner with organizations maintaining the highest standards of data protection and compliance,” he added.

SOC 2 compliance is recognized as a high standard for data security, confirming that an organization meets stringent requirements for protecting sensitive information. By obtaining this certification, io.net demonstrates its capacity to secure enterprise data through strong security measures, established processes, and transparent, auditable operations. This not only fosters trust with enterprises that need to comply with strict regulatory standards but also provides additional layers of protection for sensitive data, reducing the risk of breaches and unauthorized access. Moreover, it ensures io.net’s infrastructure complies with regulations in various global markets.

This achievement aligns with io.net’s commitment to providing decentralized GPU compute solutions that are both secure and scalable. SOC 2 compliance positions the company for future expansion, allowing it to serve the needs of enterprises in regulated sectors. It also strengthens io.net’s competitive edge globally by showcasing its adherence to top-tier industry standards.

Io.net: Providing Decentralized GPUs To Power AI Applications

It is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides and manages on-demand, decentralized GPU clusters sourced from geographically distributed locations. The network currently offers access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs, creating an “Internet of GPUs” that is specifically designed to meet the needs of high-demand, low-latency applications, such as AI or machine learning (ML) operations and cloud gaming. io.net makes GPU compute capacity more accessible while also reducing costs, speeding up lead times, and offering greater flexibility for engineers and businesses.

Recently, io.net formed a partnership with Injective, a Layer 1 blockchain designed for financial applications, to explore the integration of Injective’s iAgent AI framework with io.net’s decentralized GPU network. Additionally, io.net has teamed up with Alpha Network to build a secure environment focused on supporting AI and Web3 applications.

Tags:

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.