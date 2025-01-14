Io.net And Injective Partner To Facilitate Decentralized AI Integrations

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief io.net has partnered with Injective to explore the integration of Injective’s iAgent AI framework with its decentralized GPU compute network.

Decentralized distributed compute network io.net has announced a collaboration with Injective, a Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically for finance, to explore integrating Injective’s iAgent AI framework with io.net’s decentralized GPU compute network.

“This collaboration reflects our shared goal of creating practical solutions for developers and engineers,” said Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer of io.net, in a written statement. “By combining io.net’s decentralized compute infrastructure with Injective’s AI agent frameworks and tools, we aim to address key challenges in the AI and blockchain space by lowering barriers to entry for builders everywhere,” he added.

Injective is a high-speed, interoperable layer-one blockchain designed to support the development of advanced Web3 finance applications. It offers developers a range of powerful plug-and-play modules to create cutting-edge decentralized applications (dApps).

iAgent, Injective’s first AI agent-based software development kit (SDK), enables the integration of AI-driven functions into blockchain operations. By utilizing large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI, iAgent allows users to execute blockchain activities, such as sending payments and executing on-chain trades, via AI-powered commands. This SDK was publicly launched on November 19th.

This collaboration aims to drive progress at the intersection of decentralized computing and artificial intelligence, leveraging io.net’s distributed infrastructure, which includes over 10,000 cluster-ready GPUs and CPUs. The partnership intends to provide AI professionals with the necessary tools to train, fine-tune, and deploy machine learning models using decentralized resources.

As part of their collaboration, the two organizations will investigate how Injective’s iAgent framework can integrate with io.net’s decentralized GPU network to enhance computational capabilities. They will also explore how io.net’s GPU pricing and data feeds could potentially be incorporated into future on-chain financial products developed by Injective.

“AI using blockchain rails has exploded in recent months, and we’re thrilled to see increasing adoption of iAgent bringing AI on-chain,” said Eric Chen, CEO & Co-Founder of Injective Labs, in a written statement. “Now, with io.net’s support and their decentralized compute platform to serve on-chain AI developers’ needs, we can further expand the use cases and innovation in the burgeoning DeFAI sector,” he added.

Io.net: Providing Decentralized GPUs To Power AI Applications

io.net is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides on-demand decentralized GPU clusters from geographically distributed sources. Currently, IO Network gives access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs, specifically designed to meet the demands of low-latency, high-processing applications like AI/ML operations and cloud gaming. By democratizing access to GPU compute capacity, io.net reduces costs, shortens lead times, and increases options for engineers and businesses.

Recently, io.net has formed a partnership with Alpha Network to create a secure environment designed for AI and Web3 applications. This collaboration focuses on addressing data security challenges while making AI infrastructure more accessible, ultimately enabling developers to build reliable dApps.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson