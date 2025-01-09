Io.net Partners With Alpha Network To Create Secure Environment For AI Apps

Decentralized physical infrastructure network for GPU clusters, io.net announced that it has formed a partnership with Alpha Network to develop a secure environment tailored for AI and Web3 applications. This collaboration aims to tackle data security concerns while making AI infrastructure more accessible, allowing developers to build reliable decentralized applications.

“Our collaboration with Alpha Network will significantly expand access to decentralized, privacy-compliant AI compute for Web3 builders,” said Tausif Ahmed, Chief Business Development Officer at io.net, in a written statement. “Combining Alpha Network’s cutting-edge data privacy solutions with io.net’s high-performance decentralized GPU capabilities will create an environment for Web3 innovation to flourish,” he added.

Alpha Network, the world’s first decentralized execution layer for AI, offers private data storage and AI training data services for Web3 developers. By combining its advanced data privacy and breach prevention technology with io.net’s decentralized GPU network, the two companies aim to create a secure, compliant, and high-performance environment tailored to AI and Web3 applications.

This partnership will make use of io.net’s decentralized GPU clusters to create a privacy-focused AI training environment. This will enable Alpha Network to securely process sensitive training data without relying on traditional trusted infrastructures. Instead, Alpha Network can take advantage of io.net’s GPU infrastructure within a decentralized, sandbox-free setting, ensuring data confidentiality and security through the implementation of zero-knowledge (ZK) technology.

Io.net And Alpha Network Partnership Boosting AI Model Training Efficiency

The collaboration between io.net and Alpha Network will also enhance Alpha Network’s data sharding and quantized model generation solutions, boosting the efficiency of AI model training on large datasets for clients. This approach not only prioritizes data privacy but also enables secure, scalable, and cost-efficient training for enterprises, developers, and individuals.

This partnership represents a crucial advancement in building a secure and accessible infrastructure for AI and Web3 applications. It will open up new opportunities for developers, businesses, and GPU owners, allowing them to operate within a decentralized, privacy-centric framework.

“Through partnering with io.net, we are expanding the boundaries of what can be achieved in the field of secure AI and Web3 compute,” said Lina Zhang, CEO of Alpha Network, in a written statement. “This will enable users to access state-of-the-art AI infrastructure without sacrificing privacy or security and support the creation of novel decentralized applications fueled by high-quality datasets,” she added.

io.net is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides on-demand management and deployment of decentralized GPU clusters sourced from geographically dispersed locations. The network currently offers access to hundreds of thousands of GPUs, forming an Internet of GPUs designed to meet the needs of low-latency, high-processing demand applications such as AI/ML operations and cloud gaming. By democratizing access to GPU compute resources, io.net helps reduce costs, shorten lead times, and offer engineers and businesses more options.

Recently, io.net partnered with Zerebro, an autonomous AI agent, to assist in its expansion into blockchain validation. This partnership enables Zerebro to leverage io.net’s globally distributed infrastructure, enhancing its Ethereum validator operations and marking an important milestone in the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

