House Passes Emmer’s Amendment to Check SEC Digital Asset Enforcement

In Brief U.S. Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer announced that his bipartisan amendment, aimed at curtailing SEC enforcement overreach within the digital asset sector, has unanimously passed in the House.

In a significant move for the cryptocurrency industry, U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer has successfully pushed through a nonpartisan appropriations amendment designed to curb what he describes as enforcement overreach by the SEC against the digital asset sector.

The amendment, which encountered no resistance in the House, aims to halt the SEC from deploying taxpayer funds for enforcement actions on digital assets until Congress authorizes such regulatory powers.

.@GaryGensler is as ineffective as he is incompetent. Fortunately, my nonpartisan appropriations amendment to reign in SEC enforcement abuses against the digital asset industry passed the House today with no opposition.



Congress will hold unelected bureaucrats accountable. pic.twitter.com/TGaaW8I0Eu — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) November 8, 2023

Emmer’s Campaign for Regulatory Clarity

Representative Tom Emmer has long criticized the SEC’s approach under Chair Gary Gensler, accusing him of overstepping his bounds. He asserts this overreach harms American investors and hinders the growth of the digital asset industry.

Emmer has called on Congress to exercise its oversight responsibilities to prevent what he sees as the misuse of public funds for unauthorized regulatory enforcement.

As a proponent of regulatory transparency, Emmer has previously co-sponsored several pieces of legislation aiming to clarify the rules for digital assets in the United States. His latest legislative initiative sharply focuses on the SEC’s funding for digital asset enforcement. It marks a significant step in his sustained campaign to set clear and equitable regulatory guidelines for the industry.

.@GaryGensler has abused his authority to grow the Administrative State to the detriment of the American people. Congress must use all our tools, including the appropriations process, to restrict Chair Gensler from further weaponizing taxpayer dollars. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) September 8, 2023

SEC Support and Industry Implications

The unanimous support for Emmer’s amendment across the House reflects a growing consensus on the need for regulatory clarity and accountability from federal agencies overseeing the digital asset space. The amendment restricts the SEC’s enforcement funding, acting as a temporary check on regulatory actions. Industry advocates, who view these actions as premature or overreaching, await formal legislative guidance.

This legislative development sends a clear message to digital asset enterprises and investors about the existence of bipartisan support. It ensures that regulatory actions are firmly based on authority that Congress has clearly granted. This support is a clear indication that regulatory actions will be based on the authority granted by Congress.

This also highlights the significance of a balanced approach to regulation. Such an approach fosters innovation while protecting investors within the digital asset ecosystem.

Looking Forward

As the amendment now progresses, the digital asset community will be keenly watching the response from the SEC. Emmer declares Congress’s intent to hold unelected officials to account. This sets the stage for future debates and decisions that will shape U.S. digital asset regulation.

