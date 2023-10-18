News Report
October 18, 2023

Hope Lend Protocol Hit by Major Hack, 526 ETH Stolen in Heist

by
Published: October 18, 2023 at 10:10 am Updated: October 18, 2023 at 10:10 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Hope Lend, the lending protocol of Hope.money, suffered a breach resulting in a loss of 526 ETH.

Hope Lend Protocol Suffers Major Hack, 526 ETH Stolen

In a fresh blow to the DeFi world, the lending protocol Hope Lend, operating under Hope.money, faced a security breach leading to a theft of 526 ETH. According to crypto analyst Spreek, this isn’t a straightforward theft. It appears a hacker had identified a vulnerability in Hope Lend related to WBTC decimals and rounding, echoing a similar technique seen in a recent Wise Lending breach.

However, in a twist, before the original hacker could exploit the flaw, a second party, described as a “generalized frontrunner”, managed to outpace and beat them to the loot. After succeeding in the heist, the frontrunner then decided to share the stolen amount, essentially paying a ‘bribe’ of 263 ETH to the original attacker.

The Ethereum addresses of both culprits have been identified. 0x1f23eb80f0c16758e4a55d48097c343bd20be56f is the original attacker. 0xa8bbb3742f299b183190a9b079f1c0db8924145b is the frontrunner who succeeded.

Hope Lend Still Silent on the Impact

As the news spreads, many in the crypto community await an official response. However, as of this writing, Hope Lend’s official Twitter has provided no updates or reassurances.

Such incidents underscore the inherent risks in the decentralized finance world. While the technology holds immense promise, vulnerabilities still exist. Stakeholders must be vigilant, and platforms need to prioritize robust security checks to prevent such breaches in the future.

For users and investors, it’s crucial to stay updated and exercise caution when exploring new platforms or investment opportunities. Remember, always do your research and ensure you’re not inadvertently stepping into a minefield.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

IBM Expands Partnership with AWS for Generative AI Solutions and Training

by Victor Dey
October 18, 2023

Fake Bitcoin ETF Approval Announcement Triggers $BTC Surge to $30,000

by Victor Dey
October 16, 2023

Kakarot zkEVM Founders Danilo Kim and Elias Tazartes Discuss the Rise of ZK Technology and Future of Web3

by Victor Dey
October 13, 2023

Russian Tech Firm Astra Raises $36 Million at Moscow IPO to Expand Market Portfolio

by Victor Dey
October 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops

by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023

Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Wallets: Over 15,000 Now Hold 100+ BTC

by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023

Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday

by Nik Asti
October 18, 2023

Meta Achieves AI Breakthrough in Deciphering Visual Brain Activity via MEG

by Agne Cimerman
October 18, 2023

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops
Markets News Report
Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops
by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023
Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Wallets: Over 15,000 Now Hold 100+ BTC
Markets News Report
Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Wallets: Over 15,000 Now Hold 100+ BTC
by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023
Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday
Markets News Report Technology
Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday
by Nik Asti
October 18, 2023
Meta Achieves AI Breakthrough in Deciphering Visual Brain Activity via MEG
News Report Technology
Meta Achieves AI Breakthrough in Deciphering Visual Brain Activity via MEG
by Agne Cimerman
October 18, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.