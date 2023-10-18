Altava and Renault Korea Motors Partner for Generative AI NFT Project ‘Xperience Mor3’

by Agne Cimerman by Victor Dey In Brief Altava has joined forces with Renault Korea Motors to launch the Xperience Mor3 campaign for XM3 E-Tech Hybrid, offering personalized experiences for individuals. The campaign features a 3,333 NFT collection and leverages Atlas, a 3D generative AI platform.

Fashion-tech company Altava has partnered with Renault Korea Motors to introduce Xperience Mor3, a Web3 digital campaign that aims to advance digital experiences within the metaverse. This marks Renault Korea Motors’ third foray into the world of NFTs, following the Create Your Epic Car and Create Your SM6 projects.

As Andy Ku, co-founder and CEO of Altava, explained in a statement, the Xperience Mor3 campaign involves “AI-generated NFTs for each holder’s personality that create a more humane connection with Web3 technologies.”

Guided by renowned French 3D artist Guillaume Sauzey, and with a crucial assist from Braw Haus, the partnership has revitalized the XM3 E-Tech Hybrid model, offering each individual a customized experience tied to their distinct personality.

The NFT collection includes 3,333 digital assets. Furthermore, the project involves Atlas, a 3D generative AI platform that explores human-machine collaboration.

Beyond the NFT collection, Altava has unveiled an interactive browser-based mini-personality test, aligning with Renault Korea’s core values of innovation and experience. Depending on the test results, users are rewarded with visually distinctive NFTs mirroring their personality.

Altava Group has a track record of working with renowned global brands like Fendi, LVMH, The Sandbox and Prada. Its new campaign presents various attractive rewards, including Klaytn tokens and NFTs.

The partnership also reflects Renault Korea Motors’ commitment to acknowledging artists in emerging tech areas, showcasing the blend of art, tech and the automotive industry. According to the press release, the XM3 E-Tech Hybrid, known for its design and practicality, provides a canvas for this fusion of auto and digital art, ushering in an exciting new era of automotive interaction.

