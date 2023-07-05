Global Millennial Capital Launches Web3 Investment Program to Support Early-Stage Startups

Global Millennial Capital, an emerging technology and digital assets investment manager, has launched a web3 investment program aimed at supporting pre-seed to Series A startups.

Since 2020, Global Millennial Capital has emerged as a venture capital firm specializing in fintech and web3 investments. With a focus on digital assets, the company has developed a specialized strategy centered around the United Arab Emirates while aiming to expand its investments across various markets.

The firm incorporates data science and artificial intelligence into its traditional investment approach to generate thematic investment themes and AI-driven recommendations. The firm is actively investing in early and growth-stage companies through its Fund I, which amounts to $25 million.

With the Global Millennial Capital Web3 Acceleration Program, the firm aims to accelerate the growth of tech companies by helping them redefine and reshape their business models and economics.

Focused on fostering a network of global ecosystem relationships in the UAE the program offers valuable support through one-on-one mentorship, hackathons, testing and security exploration, and connections with regulators, ecosystem participants, and investors. Each selected company can receive investments of up to $250,000, and the program expects to selected ten companies to participate.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our investment program aimed at investing and accelerating visionary technology companies operating in the Web3, Defi, and blockchain verticals, with a specific emphasis on financial services applications, among others,” Andreea Danila, Founder, and General Partner at Global Millennial Capital, said in a statement.

“In addition to the typical acceleration program benefits, which include mentorship, hackathons, regulatory sandbox conversations, and strategic ecosystem connections, Global will deploy its resources to enable Series A companies to access various markets across the Middle East and Africa, from the United Arab Emirates.”

Global is seeking early-stage technology companies operating in data ownership, Web3 privacy tools, NFTs, cryptocurrency platforms, blockchain technology, digital entertainment, and DeFi to participate in its Web3 Acceleration Program. Interested companies can submit their business plan and pitch deck here.