Bitget’s 5th KCGI Futures Trading Competition Opens Registration For Team Leaders

In Brief Bitget launched captain registration for its fifth global futures trading competition, the King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI).

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the commencement of captain registration for its fifth global futures trading competition, the King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI). Users with contract assets exceeding 100 USDT are eligible to sign up as team leaders. These leaders can then recruit a minimum of nine members to form a team, which is a prerequisite for participation.

Captain registration is available from 16:00 UTC on May 17th until 15:59 UTC on June 6th. Following this, the registration phase for team members will commence on May 24th at 16:00 UTC and will also close at 15:59 UTC on June 6th.

Within the futures team competition, the team battle rewards include Team PnL rewards, which make up 30% of the total prize pool. These rewards will be given to the top 10 teams based on their PnL ratio. The captain of the winning team will receive an exclusive 10% share, while the remaining 90% will be distributed among the top-ranking members and those who meet the trading criteria.

Additionally, there will be a team trading volume reward, constituting 30% of the prize pool, which will be distributed among the top ten teams based on their trading volumes. The allocation of these rewards will follow a similar structure to the team PnL rewards.

What Is The King’s Cup Global Futures Trading Competition?

The KCGI is an international cryptocurrency trading competition hosted by Bitget. This year’s event includes categories for futures trading teams, individual traders, and newcomers. Participants will compete in various trading activities, such as futures trading and individual challenges. The total prize pool for the tournament is 5 million USDT, with additional prizes including a Ferrari 296, premium watches, and a football signed by football icon Lionel Messi, among others. Since its inception, the Bitget KCGI tournament has attracted over 51,000 participants. The competition will run from 16:00 UTC on June 7th to 15:59 UTC on June 27th.

Bitget is one of the largest derivatives exchanges by trading volume, offering users the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat or trade them on the spot market. Derivatives traders can engage in futures trading on margin with high leverage or utilize trading bots. The exchange has partnered with Lionel Messi in 2022, providing his fanbase with access to Web3 and cryptocurrency trading opportunities on the platform.

Recently, Bitget unveiled the roadmap for its Bitget Onchain Layer ecosystem, aiming to expand into Web3 by introducing new products and services.

