Tether Teams Up With TON Foundation And Oobit To Develop Crypto Payment Solution

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Tether announced its collaboration with the TON Foundation and Oobit to create an encrypted payment solution.

Issuer of the USD-pegged stablecoin USDT, Tether announced its collaboration with the TON Foundation, which develops projects on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, and Oobit, a financial application for cryptocurrency holders. This partnership aims to create an encrypted payment solution.

In a written statement, Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expressed excitement about entering this new collaboration as it is anticipated to faciltate the expansion of Tether’s utility and enable the broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments. Furthermore, it will offer banking solutions to the unbanked communities and transform the way people engage with cryptocurrencies, making this process more simple and convenient.

Oobit‘s application allows cryptocurrency holders to perform cross-border transactions and make contactless payments in stores that accept Visa and Mastercard. Oobit’s participation in the partnership will ensure that retailers get fiat currency, also in those cases when payments were made in USDT, thereby propeling the utilization of cryptocurrencies.

TON is a decentralized Layer 1 network connected to the Telegram social media application. This facilitates Tether’s USDT and XAUT, a gold-backed digital asset Tether Gold, tokens on TON to enable seamless P2P payments for Telegram users, providing convenient access to decentralized services.

Tether Launches USDT And XAUT Stablecoins On TON Blockchain

Tether is the firm owned by iFinex which is registered in Hong Kong, which also owns the cryptocurrency exchange BitFinex. Its USDT stablecoin is pegged to the United States dollar and backed by Tether’s dollar reserves, ensuring its value remains stable and closely aligned with the USD.

Recently, Tether launched its USDT and XAUT stablecoins on the TON, expanding their availability and enhancing the utility of the TON network for stablecoin transactions. Following this development, over $200 million worth of USDT was issued on TON, allowing users to execute USDT transactions directly via the Telegram application.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson