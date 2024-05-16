News Report Technology
May 16, 2024

Tether Teams Up With TON Foundation And Oobit To Develop Crypto Payment Solution

by
Published: May 16, 2024 at 11:56 am Updated: May 16, 2024 at 11:56 am

In Brief

Tether announced its collaboration with the TON Foundation and Oobit to create an encrypted payment solution.

Tether Teams Up With TON Foundation And Oobit To Develop Crypto Payment Solution

Issuer of the USD-pegged stablecoin USDT, Tether announced its collaboration with the TON Foundation, which develops projects on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, and Oobit, a financial application for cryptocurrency holders. This partnership aims to create an encrypted payment solution.

In a written statement, Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expressed excitement about entering this new collaboration as it is anticipated to faciltate the expansion of Tether’s utility and enable the broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments. Furthermore, it will offer banking solutions to the unbanked communities and transform the way people engage with cryptocurrencies, making this process more simple and convenient.

Oobit‘s application allows cryptocurrency holders to perform cross-border transactions and make contactless payments in stores that accept Visa and Mastercard. Oobit’s participation in the partnership will ensure that retailers get fiat currency, also in those cases when payments were made in USDT, thereby propeling the utilization of cryptocurrencies.

TON is a decentralized Layer 1 network connected to the Telegram social media application. This facilitates Tether’s USDT and XAUT, a gold-backed digital asset Tether Gold, tokens on TON to enable seamless P2P payments for Telegram users, providing convenient access to decentralized services.

Tether Launches USDT And XAUT Stablecoins On TON Blockchain

Tether is the firm owned by iFinex which is registered in Hong Kong, which also owns the cryptocurrency exchange BitFinex. Its USDT stablecoin is pegged to the United States dollar and backed by Tether’s dollar reserves, ensuring its value remains stable and closely aligned with the USD.

Recently, Tether launched its USDT and XAUT stablecoins on the TON, expanding their availability and enhancing the utility of the TON network for stablecoin transactions. Following this development, over $200 million worth of USDT was issued on TON, allowing users to execute USDT transactions directly via the Telegram application.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer

by Anthony Solover
May 17, 2024

Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Binance Partners with Taiwanese Authorities to Unveil Massive $6 Million Crypto Money Laundering

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 17, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer

by Anthony Solover
May 17, 2024

Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

Notcoin Donates $6.8M Worth Of NOT Tokens Gathered By Users To Telegram And Pavel Durov

by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem
Business News Report Technology
Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024
Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer
Digest Markets Software Technology
Top 5 Liquid Restaking Protocols Built on Top of EigenLayer
by Anthony Solover
May 17, 2024
Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors
Business Markets News Report
Magic Square Unveils IDO Platform Magic Launchpad To Democratize Retail Access For Web3 Investors
by Alisa Davidson
May 17, 2024
Binance Partners with Taiwanese Authorities to Unveil Massive $6 Million Crypto Money Laundering
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Binance Partners with Taiwanese Authorities to Unveil Massive $6 Million Crypto Money Laundering
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 17, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.