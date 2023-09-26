FTX Attorneys Demand Repayment of Pre-Bankruptcy Withdrawn Funds

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief FTX’s lawyers are considering a court appeal to retrieve funds withdrawn 15 days prior to its bankruptcy, raising concern among ordinary users who withdrew a total of over $9 billion.

FTX exchange is once again in the spotlight, but not for a good reason. The legal team representing the embattled company is now considering court action to recall funds withdrawn 15 days before the bankruptcy declaration.

The founder of 117 Partners, an entity actively acquiring creditors’ claims against FTX, raised caution about the potential for the FTX legal team to target ordinary users.

The argument lies in the withdrawal of over $9 billion from FTX just 15 days prior to its bankruptcy. The legal team asserts that those who withdrew funds, knowingly or unknowingly, took a share of the total bankrupt estate from the entire creditors’ pool.

FTX Legal Move Sends Shockwaves

This prospective legal action has sent shockwaves across the crypto community. The fear is palpable as there is a limited precedent in retrieving funds from ordinary users added to the bankruptcy estate. The bankrupt FTX, in a desperate move to recuperate losses, might exploit legal avenues to target users in regions where they can exert legal pressure, notably in the EU and USA.

Jason Choi’s tweet echoed these concerns, highlighting the potential peril for retail users who made withdrawals in the days leading to the FTX’s bankruptcy. The lawyers, already facing accusations of draining millions from FTX creditors, may now actively target these retail users, intensifying the turmoil.

Unprecedented Legal Challenges Ahead

Despite limited law on such cases, the unfolding situation paints a grim picture. It’s revealed that a whopping $9 billion was withdrawn in the last 15 days before the bankruptcy.

The attempt to claw back these funds from ordinary users signals a daunting legal battleground ahead. The challenge lies in the lack of clarity and precedence in the law regarding such situations, leaving many in fear and uncertainty.

In conclusion, as the FTX bankruptcy saga unfolds, the anticipation of aggressive legal actions against ordinary users further taints the already murky waters surrounding the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. The path forward remains uncertain, with potential legal battles looming, reflecting the ongoing instability within the crypto space.

