  • FTX Attorneys Demand Repayment of Pre-Bankruptcy Withdrawn Funds
September 26, 2023

FTX Attorneys Demand Repayment of Pre-Bankruptcy Withdrawn Funds

Published: September 26, 2023 at 8:51 am Updated: September 26, 2023 at 8:52 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

FTX’s lawyers are considering a court appeal to retrieve funds withdrawn 15 days prior to its bankruptcy, raising concern among ordinary users who withdrew a total of over $9 billion.

FTX exchange is once again in the spotlight, but not for a good reason. The legal team representing the embattled company is now considering court action to recall funds withdrawn 15 days before the bankruptcy declaration.

The founder of 117 Partners, an entity actively acquiring creditors’ claims against FTX, raised caution about the potential for the FTX legal team to target ordinary users.

The argument lies in the withdrawal of over $9 billion from FTX just 15 days prior to its bankruptcy. The legal team asserts that those who withdrew funds, knowingly or unknowingly, took a share of the total bankrupt estate from the entire creditors’ pool.

This prospective legal action has sent shockwaves across the crypto community. The fear is palpable as there is a limited precedent in retrieving funds from ordinary users added to the bankruptcy estate. The bankrupt FTX, in a desperate move to recuperate losses, might exploit legal avenues to target users in regions where they can exert legal pressure, notably in the EU and USA.

Jason Choi’s tweet echoed these concerns, highlighting the potential peril for retail users who made withdrawals in the days leading to the FTX’s bankruptcy. The lawyers, already facing accusations of draining millions from FTX creditors, may now actively target these retail users, intensifying the turmoil.

Despite limited law on such cases, the unfolding situation paints a grim picture. It’s revealed that a whopping $9 billion was withdrawn in the last 15 days before the bankruptcy.

The attempt to claw back these funds from ordinary users signals a daunting legal battleground ahead. The challenge lies in the lack of clarity and precedence in the law regarding such situations, leaving many in fear and uncertainty.

In conclusion, as the FTX bankruptcy saga unfolds, the anticipation of aggressive legal actions against ordinary users further taints the already murky waters surrounding the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. The path forward remains uncertain, with potential legal battles looming, reflecting the ongoing instability within the crypto space.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

