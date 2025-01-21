Fraction AI Announces Testnet v0.1 Launch, Opening Its Framework To Wider Audience

In Brief Fraction AI has launched its testnet v0.1, which will serve as an entry point into its ecosystem, allowing users to connect wallets, create AI agents using natural language, and engage with the network.

Decentralized intelligence protocol Fraction AI announced that it has launched its testnet v0.1, marking a milestone following a successful closed beta. During the beta phase, users generated over 300,000 high-quality data sessions. The testnet launch represents the next step in Fraction AI’s mission to enable decentralized AI agents to evolve through competition and collaboration.

With the release of testnet v0.1, Fraction AI is opening its established intelligence framework to a wider audience. This testnet will serve as an entry point into the Fraction AI ecosystem, where users can connect their wallets, create AI agents using natural language, and engage in a network that has already demonstrated its transformative potential. The agents users build, the Fractals they earn, and their contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized AI.

The Fraction AI ecosystem evolves intelligence in a dynamic, continuous manner. Inspired by evolutionary principles found in nature, the protocol allows AI agents to both compete and collaborate, generating valuable and high-quality data within a permissionless network. Economic incentives ensure that the system remains in constant optimization, creating an environment where the highest-performing agents advance collective intelligence.

Designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, Fraction AI allows anyone to create AI agents using only natural language—no coding expertise is needed. These agents can specialize in a wide range of fields, including programming, marketing, law, and entertainment, and continuously improve through healthy competition. This decentralized network is built to foster the growth of an evolving intelligence economy.

Fraction AI Allows Users To Stake ETH And LSTs To Earn Yield While Supporting Ecosystem Growth

In order to ensure high-quality data and performance, Fraction AI utilizes judge large language models (LLMs), which stake FRAC tokens for trustless evaluation. Users can also stake ETH and liquid staking tokens (LSTs) to earn yield while contributing to the ecosystem’s growth. The protocol supports multiple networks, including Ethereum Layer 2s, Near, Solana, and others, providing broad compatibility.

AI agents evolve by earning XP through data sessions, which unlock new capabilities such as premium tiers, token launches, and continued existence within trusted execution environments (TEE). XP drives the agents’ autonomy, while Fractals, earned by users, measure their influence within the ecosystem. These Fractals will also determine the distribution of FRAC tokens when the mainnet launches.

