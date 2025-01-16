BNB Chain Kicks Off ‘AI Agent Competition’ To Explore Innovative AI Projects

In Brief BNB Chain has launched the “AI Agents Competition,” planning to purchase $10,000 worth of USDT in the winning AI agent’s tokens, which will then be distributed via an airdrop to 1,000 token holders.

Community-driven blockchain ecosystem, BNB Chain announced the launch of its “AI Agents Competition,” designed to highlight innovative AI agents and reward their developers.

Each round of the competition will feature the selection of the top-performing AI agent based on leaderboard rankings, with the BNB Chain Core Team determining the winner. As a reward, BNB Chain will purchase $10,000 USDT worth of the winning agent’s tokens and distribute them via an airdrop to 1,000 lucky holders of the winning token.

The competition is open to all AI agents on BNB Chain, and while the BNB Chain team will actively scout potential participants, developers are also encouraged to submit their applications to be considered.

The top AI agents in each round will be evaluated on both on-chain and off-chain factors. On-chain criteria include total trading volume, market cap, and market cap percentage growth, each with a weight of 20%. Off-chain criteria include rankings based on smart followers, representing 20% weight, and average impressions and engagement, 10% weight each.

Each competition round is independent, with top AI agents not able to participate in subsequent rounds, allowing other agents the opportunity to qualify. Non-winners will automatically advance to the next round.

BNB Chain To Enable Participants To Launch Their AI Assets

BNB Chain provides developers with a comprehensive suite of customizable agent kits, such as Eliza Plugin, ShellAgent, TermiX, and REVOX, enabling seamless creation, scaling, and monetization of AI agents for Web3 applications. These tools allow developers to build autonomous AI agents capable of handling various tasks such as content generation, data analysis, and financial modeling, all with minimal human input. For those without coding experience, a range of platforms like Myshell, BADAI, EternalAI, JamAI, and Beeperai make it easy to create AI agents with just a few clicks.

Winning agents in the competition will receive more than just recognition. They will be eligible for several benefits, including access to the AI fast track program, which offers dedicated support for project growth and an expedited launch. They will also receive go-to-market assistance, which includes support from major centralized exchanges (CEXs), market makers, and key industry partners to help scale the AI agent. Additionally, the winning agents will gain increased visibility and credibility within both the blockchain and AI communities.

Airdrops will also be part of the rewards for winning agents. Holders of the winning AI agent’s tokens from each competition round will be eligible for token allocation. A snapshot will be taken within five hours of the round’s conclusion, and the contract wallet address will be removed. To qualify, users have to ensure that they hold the winning tokens in their wallet at the time of the snapshot. A total of 1,000 lucky addresses will be randomly selected from the snapshot and will receive the airdropped tokens. These tokens will be equally distributed and completed within two days of the snapshot, and eligible wallet addresses will be displayed on the leaderboard.

