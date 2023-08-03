Edge of AI Podcast Kicks Off with a Deep Dive into the Convergence of AI & Art, Featuring Stanford Uni Adjunct Professor Dr. David G. Stork

Published: Aug 03, 2023 at 9:33 am Updated: Aug 03, 2023 at 9:35 am
by Danil Myakin
The Edge of AI Podcast has officially launched.

The first episode features Dr. David G. Stork, an adjunct professor at Stanford University teaching computer vision and image analysis of art.

Dr. Stork says that deep neural networks enable the analysis of extensive datasets like images


The Edge Of AI Podcast, powered by Metaverse Post, has officially launched, with the inaugural episode titled “AI’s Journey: From Object Recognition to Artistic Appreciation.” 

Hosted by  Eathan Janney, the first episode features Dr. David G. Stork, an adjunct professor at Stanford University teaching computer vision and image analysis of art. In addition to his role as a professor, Dr. Stork is also a distinguished scientist and innovator renowned for his contributions to various fields, including machine learning, pattern recognition, computer vision, and artificial intelligence.

The episode peels back the layers of AI’s applications to reveal a lesser-known use case of the technology— to analyze and interpret art. One of the key focal points of the episode is the application of deep neural networks, which have opened the doors to analyzing and interpreting massive datasets, particularly images.

Dr. Stork highlights how AI can be a valuable tool for art scholars, offering insights into lighting analysis, pose estimation, and other intricate facets of art analysis. More importantly, AI does not replace the expertise of art scholars; instead, it enhances their understanding and interpretation of fine art.

As Dr. Stork eloquently puts it, “AI can assist art scholars in addressing problems they’ve never encountered before and provide more accurate insights than human connoisseurs.”

“The use of AI in art analysis allows for the analysis of thousands of paintings in a few minutes, providing valuable insights into artistic trends and techniques,”

Dr. Stork explains.

As the conversation unfolds, Dr. Stork emphasizes the importance of being intentional about leveraging the capabilities of computers while concurrently fostering personal skills and understanding.

In a particularly enthusiastic remark, Dr. Stork shares his fascination with symbolic mathematics, describing it as an “extraordinary development.” As the episode draws to a close, listeners are left with a profound understanding of how they can use AI to enhance their appreciation and understanding of art. 

The birth of The Edge Of AI Podcast is the culmination of weeks of dedicated effort by the team at The Edge Of Company, Inc. The podcast’s launch event, held at the KINN in Venice Beach, CA, was an evening of celebration and intellectual discourse. Attendees, including AI enthusiasts and industry professionals, engaged in discussions that highlighted AI’s impact across various domains from entertainment to safety and security. 

Those interested in exploring explore the synergy between AI and art can now tune in to The Edge Of AI Podcast on popular podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Podcasts.

