46% of PC Gamers Excited for Blockchain and Web3 Integration in Games, claims Ultra Report

Published: February 07, 2024
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Ultra PC Gamer Study revealed that nearly half of gamers are excited about the integration of blockchain or web3 technology into PC games.

According to the recent Ultra PC Gamer Study, nearly half of the gamers, or 46% would be excited if their favorite PC game integrated blockchain or web3 technology.The independent study surveyed 2,000 PC gamers across the US and UK, 51% of whom play PC games daily, and 21% have played a game that uses blockchain, cryptocurrency or NFTs.

In the realm of gaming, blockchain technology has often been regarded as an ideal fit, yet its integration into mainstream gaming communities has encountered notable challenges. According to findings from Ultra’s study, however, this trend appears to be shifting.

When surveyed, a significant portion of PC Gamers expressed enthusiasm (46%), while a comparable percentage remained neutral (43%) towards the prospect of their favorite games incorporating blockchain or web3 technology, with a minority (11%) expressing annoyance.

“Over the past few years, the blockchain gaming community has become embattled and afraid of mainstream gamers’ vitriol. The web3 community has become quite insular, focused on reaching familiar communities rather than trying to talk to everyone. Our research shows that a significant minority of gamers are excited to see what the blockchain can bring to their favorite games,” said Nicolas Gilot, Co-CEO at Ultra.

“Using blockchain to address issues of distribution and ownership in PC gaming is a philosophy we’ve long held at Ultra and this data provides a huge boost on our journey to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gaming,” Gilot added.

Reluctance Towards Cryptocurrency and NFTs as In-Game Currency

Conversely, the lingering effects of the pinnacle play-to-earn phase, compounded by the prevalence of rug pulls and scams within the sector, have rendered terms like ‘NFTs’ and ‘cryptocurrency‘ sensitive topics for gamers.

Despite gamers in Ultra’s survey expressing interest in earning in-game currency or acquiring limited edition/unique in-game items, this enthusiasm significantly waned when the rewards were explicitly identified as cryptocurrency (18%) or NFTs (19%).

According to the study, most PC gamers, accounting for 58%, expressed interest in selling some of their digital games, highlighting a growing demand for a secondary games marketplace. Moreover, a notable 64% indicated their willingness to purchase more AAA titles at full price if they had the option to resell them later, showcasing the potential for a dynamic secondary market.

Price sensitivity emerged as another significant factor, with 75% of respondents deeming AAA titles too expensive. This sentiment was further emphasized by the fact that 87% of gamers consider discounts and sales as crucial factors in their purchasing decisions. Only 36% of respondents reported buying games at full price, while a significant portion, 32%, preferred free-to-play titles or discounted/bundled options.

The study also highlighted the irregularity of play among PC gamers, as less than half (44%) of the digital PC games in their libraries are played regularly, while almost a quarter (24%) have never been played at all. This indicates a potential gap between game acquisition and actual gameplay.

It is important to note that such studies offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of PC gaming, highlighting emerging trends and preferences that could shape the future of the industry.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

