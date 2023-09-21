  • Metaverse Post
Business News Report Technology
September 21, 2023

CoinScan Raises $6.3 Million to Expand its Crypto Analytics Platform

Published: September 21, 2023
Victor Dey
In Brief

CoinScan raised $6.3 million in funding to accelerate the development of its crypto analytics platform, aimed at providing traders with advanced market insights and safety features.

Web3 startup CoinScan, recently secured $6.3 million in funding to accelerate its platform development and expansion initiatives. Notable investors include Tectona, a publicly-traded digital assets company, along with individual backers like Shalom MecKenzie, a major shareholder in DraftKings, and executives from Playtech — CEO Mor Weizer and Head of Business Development and M&A, Roy Samuelov.

As the first product from CryptoHub, CoinScan aims to redefine the crypto analytics sector. The platform offers an in-depth analysis of crypto charts, enabling traders to detect scams, rug pulls, and fraudulent activities effectively.

Yariv Gilat, Chairman at Tectona Ltd., lauded CoinScan’s mission, stating, “CoinScan is enhancing the reputation of the crypto world by providing better, more transparent access to multiple data sources. The platform’s unique safety features make me optimistic for the future of the industry.”

CoinScan’s Key Differentiator

The platform equips traders with critical information including liquidity locks, token taxes, contract renounce status, and honeypot risks. Additional features like airdrop analysis, social sentiment analysis, and holder analysis, empowering traders to gauge token distribution and overall health.

The platform has also incorporated a Pending Transactions feature, enabling traders to evaluate token price movements prior to executing transactions.

Crypto traders shouldn’t have to spend all their time sifting through transactions and social media to avoid scams. We’ve created the platform we wished existed—setting a new standard for crypto data.

said Eliran Ouzan, CEO of CoinScan

The development of CoinScan’s crypto trading analytics platform spanned two years, culminating in recent successful beta testing. Shalom MecKenzie, affiliated with DraftKings, asserted that akin to the sports betting domain, the crypto realm should equip traders with the requisite instruments for assessing market prospects.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

